The United States would be hurt during future pandemics if it submits to a global health governance ideology because that would give more credence to groups like the World Health Organization, which is “dissembling and incompetent,” according to Congress.

“While a new pandemic, prevention, preparedness, and response treaty seems like a good idea in theory, on paper it falls short,” according to the recently released report from the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

A report in the Washington Stand explained that while Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been promoting the theory of global governance on health issues, a proposed pandemic agreement not only would not prevent future pandemics but would harm public health.

The report noted the WHO’s World Health Assembly several years ago positioned itself to support “An intergovernmental negotiating body … to draft and negotiate a WHO convention, agreement or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.”

WHO, of course, wanted the rules to be binding, but it later backed off based on the warning that such a controversial concept never would gain the approval of the U.S. Senate, which is required for treaties.

In fact, the report argues that the failings of the WHO during the COVID-19 pandemic, which apparently came out of a Chinese lab where experiments were being done on making viruses more transmissible and more lethal and killed millions worldwide, suggests the international body actually should be allowed less power.

“WHO did nothing as the People’s Republic of China violated numerous existing WHO rules, known as International Health Regulations (IHR), the report noted. China violated Article 6 of the IHR, which says that ‘[e]ach State Party shall notify WHO … within 24 hours … of all events which may constitute a public health emergency of international concern,’ the report states. The CCP also broke Article 7 of the IHR, which mandates that if a ‘State Party has evidence of an unexpected or unusual public health event … it shall provide to WHO all relevant public health information,'” the congressional report found.

Cited were the catastrophic results when the WHO refused to hold China accountable for its health code violations.

“The WHO’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was an abject failure,” the Washington Stand explained the report said. “During the pandemic, the WHO repeatedly relied on false information from the CCP.”

The review warned that while the WHO was claiming there was “no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission,” that conclusion was the simple result of Chinese authorities “jailing any doctor that disseminated any information about COVID-19 that was not first cleared through state-run media.”

The WHO chief, Tedros Ghebreyesus of Ethiopia, in fact, praised China’s non-existent “transparency” during COVID.

China also precluded U.S. scientists from a review of its COVID-19 activities, and WHO also has limited input into its proposed plan by operating behind closed doors on many issues.

The report said, “The World Health Organization’s draft ‘Pandemic Treaty’ does not solve the organization’s underlying problems and may affirmatively harm the United States.”

American organizations concerned about the global agenda have warned the plan could set up “freedom-strangling” mandates that could be switched on to create a “turnkey totalitarian state.”