A newly released report from Congress, all 17,000 pages, confirms that the censorship schemes assembled and implemented by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were “blatantly unconstitutional.”

The report on the “Weaponization of the federal government” was released by the select subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, in the committee on the Judiciary in the House.

“Freedom of speech, including free speech on digital platforms, is a fundamental and vital part of democratic societies. The ability of Americans to publish, share, and receive information and opinions online is necessary to an informed citizenry and the functioning of American democracy,” the report explains.

But what it found, under the Biden-Harris regime, is that “the executive branch coerced or colluded with companies and other intermediaries to censor lawful speech.” It’s chore was to examine to what extent that happened.

“Through its oversight, the Select Subcommittee revealed the extent of the censorship industrial complex, proving that in 2021 the Biden-Harris White House ‘engaged in a covert scheme of censorship’ that was ‘blatantly unconstitutional’ by directly pressuring Facebook, YouTube, and Amazon to censor COVID-related speech, including true information and critics of the Biden-Harris Administration.”

In fact, the FBI’s interference in the 2020 election long as been known, and recognized as an undue influence on those results, as it told media organizations to suppress accurate information about Biden family scandals detailed in Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop. A survey suggested that maneuver by the government could have cost Donald Trump the election in 2020.

“The Select Subcommittee also showed how multiple federal agencies used non-governmental entities to censor Americans by proxy,” and also, it “demonstrated that the threat to Americans’ free speech does not end at America’s shores but increasingly emanates from foreign governments, including Brazil, the European Union, and Australia.”

The report, which includes hundreds of pages of direct testimony on the problem, explained the subcommittee found “how the Biden-Harris White House coerced social media platforms to censor Americans’ speech, including true information and speech criticizing the Biden-Harris administration.”

The FBI, the report charged, “directed social media platforms to censor Americans engaging in constitutionally protected speech online, including a verified U.S. State Department account and accounts belonging to American journalists.”

Other censorship schemes came from the Federal Trade Commission, Meta, Alphabet, Amazon, and more.

“By the end of 2021, Facebook, YouTube, and Amazon changed their content moderation policies in ways that were directly responsive to criticism from the Biden Harris Administration. The report concluded that (1) Big Tech changed their content moderation policies because of pressure from the Biden-Harris White House; (2) the Biden Harris White House’s censorship campaign targeted true information, satire, and other content that did not violate the platforms’ policies; (3) the Biden-Harris White House’s censorship campaign had a chilling effect on other speech; (4) the Biden-Harris White House had leverage over the companies because of other policy concerns involving the Biden-Harris Administration; and (5) the Biden-Harris White House pushed censorship of books, not just social media,” the report confirmed.

Among the topics covered in the report is highlights of “censorship by Big Tech that led to Mark Zuckerberg admitting Facebook was pressured by the Biden-Harris White House to censor Americans.”

Further, how the now-defunct Global Alliance for Responsible Media impacted censorship schemes and details about the “weaponization of federal law enforcement against the American people.”

Further, if found evidence “that the Biden campaign coordinated with 51 former intelligence officials to interfere in the American electoral system weeks before the 2020 presidential election by signing the statement calling Hunter Biden’s laptop disinformation.”

The report also covers whistleblower retaliation, the politicization of the nation’s law enforcement and more.

Pointedly, it notes that the work to correct such misbehaviors is not over.

Among what it did accomplish, the report said, is to stop “the FBI’s effort to target Catholic Americans because of their religious views,” and it “detailed the Justice Department’s directives to target parents at school board meetings.”

Also, it halted agents from the Internal Revenue Service “from making unannounced visits to American taxpayers’ homes.”

It quotes Ronald Reagan, who said, “Freedom is fragile thing. It’s never more than one generation away from extinction. It is not ours by way of inheritance; it must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation, for it comes only once to a people.”

It also found unrefuted evidence of “two-tiered system of government—one of favorable treatment for the politically-favored class, and one of intimidation and unfairness for the rest of American citizens. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, the contrast between these two tiers has become even more stark,” the report said.

“The Weaponization Committee conducted rigorous oversight of the Biden-Harris administrations weaponized government and uncovered numerous examples of federal government abuses,” explained the panel’s chairman, Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

“Through our oversight, we protected the First Amendment by investigating the censorship-industrial-complex, heard from numerous brave whistleblowers, stopped the targeting of Americans by the IRS and Department of Justice, and created serious legislative and policy changes that will benefit all Americans.”