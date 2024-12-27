Republican Rep. Greg Murphy of North Carolina said that Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California could put federal funds for the state at risk if he defied President-elect Donald Trump’s plans to deport illegal immigrants.

Newsom called for a special session for the purpose of “bolstering California legal resources” days after Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 presidential election. Murphy compared Newsom’s plans to resist Trump on immigration to resistance to integration in the South.

“What he wants to do is basically break the law. You know, we saw this a long time ago, when states did not want to integrate, and they wanted to continue with segregation,” Murphy told “Mornings with Maria” guest host Cheryl Casone. “These are laws, these are national laws. He doesn’t get to pick and choose which one he gets.”

WATCH:



“We’re not going to send in the National Guard, but you know what, they get a lot of federal money, and if they want their state to dry up even quicker because of his nasty policies, I don’t think he’d last long, and this time, when the recount comes, he’s gone,” Murphy continued. “You can’t keep flaunting and caring more about people coming in this country illegally than the people of our country. This is nonsense, the day is coming, they are going to rue the day they continue these asinine and ridiculous policies.”

Newsom’s administration is reportedly planning to establish a “support network” for illegal immigrants facing deportation, according to Politico. The networks would connect illegal immigrants to local governments, legal assistance, unions and schools, according to a memo obtained by Politico.

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump highlighted a series of crimes involving illegal immigrants, including the murders of Rachel Morin, Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungaray and the struggles experienced by the city of Springfield, Ohio, after an influx of over 20,000 Haitian migrants. Some Republicans also raised concerns about reports that at least 85,000 children placed into the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) are unaccounted for, according to a February 2023 report by The New York Times.

The Border Patrol encountered about 8.5 million illegal immigrants since the start of fiscal year 2021, according to figures released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

