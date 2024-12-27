For several years already, there’s been significant evidence of a Biden family influence peddling scheme.

Congressional investigators have confirmed that foreign interests paid Hunter Biden and his business associates $27 million from 2014 to 2019, when Joe Biden was vice president.

Hunter Biden used official trips with his father to facilitate some of those deals, and there’s been a startling lack of evidence of any services or products provided to obtain those millions.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden repeatedly claimed he had no knowledge of Hunter’s business schemes and profits, despite testimony that he was on speakerphone with Hunter’s clients, attended dinners with them, and took pictures with them.

Now there’s another piece of evidence that has surfaced. According to Fox News, “President Biden is seen in newly uncovered photos meeting with Hunter Biden’s Chinese business associates in China while he served as vice president, bringing further scrutiny to his claim he ‘never’ discussed business with his son. The photos, obtained by conservative-leaning America First Legal through litigation against the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), appear to show then-Vice President Biden introducing his son to Chinese President Xi Jinping and then-Vice President Li Yuanchao. Other photos show Joe Biden posing with Hunter’s business associates from BHR Partners, including Jonathan Li and Ming Xue.”

In fact, America First Legal said, “These images shed light on the connections between then-Vice President Biden, Hunter and his Chinese business associates, and Chinese government officials including President Xi Jinping. Lawyers and representatives for President Biden and President Obama delayed NARA’s release of these photographs, as they did with other records, until after Election Day.”

But don’t expect the revelations to have a significant impact, warned constitutional expert Jonathan Turley, who has both testified before Congress on the Constitution, and represented members in court.

“After years of ignoring the influence-peddling scandal, the media is not likely to suddenly pursue the story. In the meantime, Democrats have praised or rationalized Biden for pardoning his son despite the fact that it covered possible crimes that might implicate not just Hunter but his father in corruption,” Turley explained.

He cited what’s already been in evidence: “There were diamonds as gifts, lavish expense accounts, and a sports car, in addition to massive payments that Hunter claimed were ‘loans.’ There are messages like the one to a Chinese businessman openly threatening the displeasure of Joe Biden if money is not sent to them immediately. In the WhatsApp message.”

In that situation, Hunter threatened his Chinese money source: “I am sitting here with my father, and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the Chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

Turley noted the “pronounced lack of interest” by media organizations in America “into the alleged multimillion dollar influence-peddling scheme.”

He said those “House and conservative” groups that have pursued the story have found “overwhelming evidence that the president has repeatedly lied about his interactions with foreign clients.”

The newest image “Further contradicts” Biden’s claims, Turley said.

Fox reported the newly accessed images, according to America First Legal, “corroborate the House Oversight Committee’s investigative findings that Hunter Biden arranged for his father to meet with Jonathan Li and other BHR executives during the 2013 China trip, where ‘Mr. Li sought— and received — access to Vice President Biden’s political power, including, for example, preferential access to then-U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus … a condition of Hunter Biden and his associates participating in the BHR deal.'”

Congressional investigators also have concluded the Bidens benefited from their business dealings with BHR.

Campaigning in 2019, Joe Biden claimed, “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.”

But, Fox reported, “emails sent to and from Hunter Biden have cast doubt on that, including a 2017 email obtained by Fox News that shows Hunter requesting keys for Joe and Jill Biden, along with his uncle, Jim Biden, for space he planned to share with an ’emissary’ to the chairman of a now-bankrupt Chinese energy company.”

The report detailed, “In another 2017 email also obtained by Fox News, Biden wrote to the same Chinese energy company’s chairman extending ‘best wishes from the entire Biden family,’ and urging the chairman to ‘quickly’ send a $10 million wire to ‘properly fund and operate’ the Biden joint venture with the company.”

“The Biden Crime Family Christmas card just dropped,” GOP Rep. Eric Burlison explained on social media.

Whatever is revealed now about that time period no longer will threaten Hunter Biden, as Joe Biden granted him a pardon for a decade-long time period covering virtually all of the circumstances that have been uncovered that raise questions.

Joe Biden claimed his son was being “unfairly” prosecuted, even though a jury convicted him of multiple gun felonies, and he pleaded guilty to several tax felonies.