(WDIO) – A judge on Friday granted a Republican candidate’s contest of the results of a Minnesota House race after finding his Democratic opponent did not establish residency in House District 40B.

Prior to Friday’s ruling, the Minnesota House was projected to be evenly split 67-67 between Democrats and Republicans. This decision now throws the balance of power in limbo.

According to Hubbard Broadcasting’s KSTP, DFL candidate Curtis Johnson won the election in the district that includes parts of Roseville and Shoreview by more than 7,500 votes, but his opponent, Republican Paul Wikstrom, found Johnson was still living in Little Canada in the months leading up to the event.