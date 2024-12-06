After the Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday in U.S. v Skrmetti, the case that will determine whether states may ban transgender medical procedures for kids, one mother told The Daily Signal that her child began to transition as a baby.

“She knew since birth,” Michelle Callahan-DuMont said of her 10-year-old, a biological male who says he identifies as a transgender female and goes by the name “Violet.”

The family traveled from Arizona to Washington, D.C., to join the American Civil Liberty Union’s “Free to Be Ourselves” rally Wednesday outside the Supreme Court.

The high court likely will rule by June on the constitutionality of a Tennessee law protecting minors from irreversible transgender medical interventions.

CNN interviewed the same family about having a so-called transgender child. What the left-leaning news outlet didn’t mention is that Callahan-DuMont and her husband began to “transition” Violet when he was toddler age, over 1 year old.

“Violet told us when she was 1 and a half,” Callahan-DuMont told The Daily Signal. “She’s been telling us since she could speak.”

After yesterday’s SCOTUS hearing determining if states can ban trans procedures for kids, @DailySignal interviewed a family who claimed their son knew he was a trans girl since BIRTH? Little did we know the family had already used their child for @CNN stardom. https://t.co/ytyWVk77Qn pic.twitter.com/ikwF8sme5l — Elizabeth Troutman Mitchell (@TheElizMitchell) December 5, 2024

In the interview with CNN correspondent Lucy Kafanov that aired, Violet said he is afraid he will be murdered on the street for identifying as transgender.

Callahan-DuMont, who appeared in the interview with Violet and four other family members, said that “it’s hard to hear her say that” before detailing the 10-year-old’s response to the results of the 2024 presidential election.

“She asked me three questions after she heard who won the election,” Callahan-DuMont said, then quoted her child. “Are we going to have to move? Are they going to take me away from you? And am I not going to be able to get my medicine?”

Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, signed a bill banning transgender medical procedures for minors in 2022. If the Supreme Court rules that the Tennessee law doing the same thing is unconstitutional, Arizona’s law likely would be overturned as well.

Callahan-DuMont appears to have a history of publicly politicizing her child’s story. She runs Instagram and Threads account for Violet, largely focused on advocating for “trans kids.”

One Threads post urges people to vote for the Democrats’ Harris-Walz ticket “for Violet’s healthcare & safety.”

In the CNN interview, Violet said Republican messaging against transgender ideology in the 2024 election made him feel “dead inside.”

“I’ve heard politicians that say, ‘No, you have the wrong gender. You’re confused, Honey,’” Violet said. “No. Myself is a fact, not an opinion, and they don’t get to decide that for me. I get to decide that for myself.”

