An appeals court in Georgia has tossed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis off of her own case, a series of wild organized crime claims against President Trump based largely on his own expressions of his dissatisfaction with the process and results of the 2020 presidential election.

The move technically leaves the case against Trump and more than a dozen others alive, but analysts suggested it ultimately might not survive.

“Fani Willis hired her dumb, unqualified boyfriend to go after Trump and 18 others. Fani paid Nathan Wade $700,000 in taxpayer funds. Fani took illegal kickbacks. Fani lied about them under oath. Now Fani got disqualified. And Fani must go to prison,” charged Mike Davis, of the Article III Project, which advocates for judicial integrity and independence.

The Washington Examiner reported it was the Georgia Court of Appeals that tossed Willis – and her entire office – off the case.

She had created a long list of “election subversion” claims against more than a dozen people, including Trump. She had been allowed to stay on the case by a lower court after her scandalous behavior involving her appointment of her paramour, Wade, to a special position and use of some $700,000 of tax money to pay him.

The two then took exotic vacations together.

A lower court judge said the ethics problems could be resolved if Wade was dismissed from the case, and he left. But the judge left Willis on the case, a move the appeals court said was wrong.

The panel, 2-1, found the lower court “erred by failing to disqualify DA Willis.”

The ruling said, “The remedy crafted by the trial court to prevent an ongoing appearance of impropriety did nothing to address the appearance of impropriety that existed at times.”

It was Judge Scott McAfee who had allowed Willis to continue her work on the case, despite the massive ethics issues involved.

“While we recognize that an appearance of impropriety generally is not enough to support disqualification, this is the rare case in which disqualification is mandated and no other remedy will suffice to restore public confidence in the integrity of these proceedings,” the judges wrote.

That the court didn’t dismiss the case outright left it struggling in “a state of uncertainty,” reports said. Legal experts explained the removal of Willis now puts the case in the hands of a state agency, which could decide to begin again with another prosecutor, or simply consider the attack on Trump at a dead end.

The result continues the massive collapse of the Democrats’ lawfare cases against Trump. Special counsel Jack Smith’s two cases, over election issues and handling of government documents, were killed after Trump won the election.

“Trump’s hush money case in New York was the lone case of the four to have resulted in a guilty conviction against Trump, for falsifying business records. However, the judge there is facing roadblocks to sentencing Trump, because he is an incoming president, and Trump’s attorneys are also threatening to challenge every aspect of the case until it is paused indefinitely or dismissed,” the report said.

In that case, the judge is known to have supported financially Democrat candidates and his daughter was working with Democrats during the trial, making money off of the court rulings her father was issuing against Trump inside the court.

Further, the original charges probably never would have been brought had the defendant not been named Trump. It was Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg, who boasted of going after Trump, who turned misdemeanors for which the statute of limitations had expired into felonies because they were in pursuit of some other, unidentified, crime. Further, the judge inexplicably said the jury’s verdict against Trump did not have to be unanimous.

Fox reported Trump, in an interview, said, the “whole case has been a disgrace to justice.”

“It was started by the Biden DOJ as an attack on his political opponent, Donald Trump,” he said, “They used anyone and anybody and she has been disqualified and her boyfriend has been disqualified and they stole funds and went on trips.”

He continued, “There is no way such corrupt people can lead a case and then it gets taken over by somebody else. It was a corrupt case, so how could it be taken over by someone else?”

And, “The case has to be thrown out because it was started corruptly by an incompetent prosecutor who received millions of dollars through her boyfriend—who received it from her—and then they went on cruises all the time. … Therefore, the case is entirely dead. Everybody should receive an apology, including those wonderful patriots who have been caught up in this for years.”