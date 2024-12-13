In a move that is being mocked online over its obvious points of failure, leftist food workers in the Washington, D.C., region are promising to punish Republicans in the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Fox News caught the announcement, that “TAKING OUR POWER BACK: Food workers in Washington, D.C., are pledging to refuse service and cause other inconveniences for members of the incoming Trump administration when they dine out over the next four years.”

‘TAKING OUR POWER BACK’: Food workers in Washington, D.C., are pledging to refuse service and cause other inconveniences for members of the incoming Trump administration when they dine out over the next four years. https://t.co/FtwAp8dCCm pic.twitter.com/eFlVnmxRWE — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 13, 2024

A report at Twitchy warns, “These Kamala-loving food workers say they will do nasty things like making members of his administration have to wait 20 extra minutes for their food or providing even worse service than they normally do.”

But it pointed out a gap in the logic of the agenda: “We don’t have problems with Democrats self-sabotaging themselves, but their employers may not care too much for it. If these whiny workers’ ignorance starts costing them money and losing customers, these service-slackers will be fired.”

Among social media comments were:

“Seems that now might be a good time for some conservatives to open restaurants in the DC area.”

“It will be a pleasure to see you go out of business.”

And, “Then they won’t have jobs when nobody visits these establishments.”

How is losing money for your establishment and forgoing tip income for the servers “taking your power back”- that’s literally hilarious, good luck with that plan, and do let us know how it works out for you — I believe in Auburn (@HStefaniak) December 13, 2024

A member of the community pointed out another failing: That Republicans are better tippers, and are lower maintenance customers, too.

“I think my tip average from Republicans—at least ones that I or a coworker has recognized—is close to 30 percent. With Dems, I’m surprised if it’s over 20,” he said, adding that Republicans tend to be lower maintenance patrons as well. — Dinh Le (@DinhgLe) December 13, 2024

And not that it would impact a leftist agenda, but it’s actually illegal in D.C. to discriminate on the basis of political party, commenters pointed out.

Well, restaurant people, it’s not legal to discriminate based on political beliefs. So have at it & find yourselves sued. — Elle (@L4Logic) December 13, 2024