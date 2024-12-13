D.C. food workers announce odd plan to punish incoming Republican administration

By Bob Unruh

(Photo by nikldn on Unsplash)

In a move that is being mocked online over its obvious points of failure, leftist food workers in the Washington, D.C., region are promising to punish Republicans in the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Fox News caught the announcement, that “TAKING OUR POWER BACK: Food workers in Washington, D.C., are pledging to refuse service and cause other inconveniences for members of the incoming Trump administration when they dine out over the next four years.”

A report at Twitchy warns, “These Kamala-loving food workers say they will do nasty things like making members of his administration have to wait 20 extra minutes for their food or providing even worse service than they normally do.”

But it pointed out a gap in the logic of the agenda: “We don’t have problems with Democrats self-sabotaging themselves, but their employers may not care too much for it. If these whiny workers’ ignorance starts costing them money and losing customers, these service-slackers will be fired.”

Among social media comments were:

“Seems that now might be a good time for some conservatives to open restaurants in the DC area.”

“It will be a pleasure to see you go out of business.”

And, “Then they won’t have jobs when nobody visits these establishments.”

A member of the community pointed out another failing: That Republicans are better tippers, and are lower maintenance customers, too.

And not that it would impact a leftist agenda, but it’s actually illegal in D.C. to discriminate on the basis of political party, commenters pointed out.

 

