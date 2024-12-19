(AFRICA NEWS) – Thirty-five children died, and six others were hospitalized in a crush at a Christmas funfair in Ibadan, Nigeria, after a massive crowd gathered for promised cash handouts and food.

Over 5,000 children attended the event, which turned deadly when organizers arrived.

The police have arrested eight people, including the main organizer, Naomi Silekunola. President Bola Tinubu expressed condolences to the victims’ families and called for an investigation. Authorities urged parents to check hospitals, where medics reported several fatalities.