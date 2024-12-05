Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas unleashed a racially tinged rant about redistricting in Texas during a Thursday hearing on the census.

Texas gained two seats in the House of Representatives as a result of the 2020 Census, which resulted in a re-drawing of the state’s congressional districts. Crockett asked Census Bureau Director Robert L. Santos if he knew the racial composition of the increase in Texas’ population during a hearing held by the House Oversight Committee.

“I want to make sure that we — we really get to the nitty-gritty on Texas, because this is — this is hilarious to me,” Crockett said. “Texas added two seats in 2020 according to the census — and we know that there was a significant undercount, specifically in Texas for a combination of reasons. But we know that specifically Texas added 4 million people. Of those 4 million people do you want to take a guess at how many were Anglos? Just a guess.”

WATCH:



Santos responded by saying he assumed it was a majority, prompting Crockett’s tirade about the state’s redistricting process.

“180,000, that’s it, of 4 million, 95 percent of the people that were added, and we know that when it comes to minority populations, they tend to be undercounted,” Crockett claimed. “So get this, we added 4 million people they were people of color, Texas got two new seats. So they took those black and brown and Asian bodies and guess what? Do you think that we got a new black, brown or Asian seat?”

“Somehow the way that they do their Republican math in the state of Texas, that amounted to 2 new white seats,” Crockett continued. “Guess what? White Republican seats. We got two new Republican seats out of 4 million people of color. So let — let me tell you, they — they love to use our bodies to — to apportion us in an inaccurate way.”

Former President Donald Trump carried several heavily-Hispanic counties during the 2024 election after gaining support among both Hispanic and black voters, largely due to the economy and immigration.

Crockett has gone off the rails in previous hearings. During a Nov. 20 House Oversight Committee hearing, she claimed black people were “stolen” and “didn’t ask” to be in the United States. Crockett also claimed a Republican witness feared listening to a “qualified black woman” like Vice President Kamala Harris during a September hearing held by the House Oversight Committee.

