The ActBlue organization openly boasts of having raised billions of dollars for Democrat campaigns in recent years.

The political action committee was used by Kamala Harris and Joe Biden to pay their campaign bills. Also Hillary Clinton, and Bernie Sanders.

Soon it could be under investigation by the Department of Justice, following a referral from the U.S. House of Representatives.

It is Just the News that confirms House Administration Committee chairman Brian Steil has revealed he will refer findings from his investigation to the incoming Trump administration DOJ.

The report explained Steil thinks the new attorney general, Pam Bondi, when confirmed will be willing to investigate charges ActBlue refused to implement sufficient security measures to prevent illegal cash from flowing to Democrats.

“Once Pam Bondi comes in as attorney general under the Trump administration, we then have a partner at the United States Department of Justice to look at this, to do the investigation into bad actors, and to hold anyone who is engaged in this activity accountable,” Steil said during an interview on the “Just the News, No Noise” show.

“The good news is President [Donald} Trump’s coming to office in just a few short weeks. We’re going to have an opportunity to move forward on the prosecutorial side, and then we in Congress have to continue this work, moving legislation forward.”

One part of an investigation by Steil’s committee into ActBlue has focused on the operation’s decision allegedly to allow foreign entities to give cash to U.S. political campaigns, which is a crime.

Joe Biden’s administration, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, FBI chief Christopher Wray and Avril Haines, director of national intelligence, already have been given notice of the allegations, in a letter just weeks ago from Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican.

Johnson and Steil said in a letter, “We write to you to raise an urgent concern regarding potential illicit election funding by foreign actors. CHA has been investigating claims that foreign actors, primarily from Iran, Russia, Venezuela, and China, may be using ActBlue to launder illicit money into U.S. political campaigns.”

The report noted, “ActBlue recently acknowledged to Congress that it has updated its donor verification policy to automatically reject donations that ‘use foreign prepaid/gift cards, domestic gift cards, are from high-risk/sanctioned countries, and have the highest level of risk as determined,’ by its solution provider, Sift.”

ActBlue has denied that it has done anything wrong.