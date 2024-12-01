Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson compared Democratic mayors blocking President-elect Donald Trump’s plan for mass deportations to South Carolina’s 1832 nullification crisis Tuesday on his podcast.

Democratic Denver Mayor Mike Johnston vowed Thursday that he would refuse to support Trump’s mass deportation operation, asserting that he would have the backing of the city’s police and residents. On “The Victor Davis Hanson Show,” the host called out Johnston and suggested that Trump should withhold federal funds from the city if it refused to comply.

“That’s insurrection. That is exactly what South Carolina did in 1832,” Hanson said. “Think about that — ‘Donald Trump is a mass murdering Mao Zedong type of government, and all of these people are dissidents.’ The irony is that the only way that the city of Denver can feed and house these immigrants is to get federal funds. All he should do is, any jurisdiction, there’s 600,000 of them, who says we’re going to nullify, just like our Confederate ancestors, we’re going to nullify federal law because we are morally superior to the federal government. So we’re going to not enforce federal immigration law.”

“He should say, ‘Everybody has a choice. If that’s your choice, Mr. Mayor, Mr. Johnson, I admire your integrity and your courage. Here’s what’s going to happen. You’re not going to get one penny of federal funds to house your immigrants, and if you continue to do it each week, we’re going to have another federal program you’re not going to get. Because you don’t like the federal government! You don’t expect it,’” Hanson added. “So you’re not going to get federal highway funds the next week, federal education. Just keep going and tell me when you want to stop.”

Hanson went on to state that the left failed to address voters’ concerns, as a majority consistently polled that their top issues were the economy, inflation and immigration.

WATCH:

“They had no constituency, nothing for the transgender excesses. They had nothing for the open border. They had nothing for Afghanistan or the Chinese balloon type of foreign policy. They have no support for the critical legal theory, critical racial theory, DEI, nothing. So they don’t get that. This mayor is an insurrectionist. It’s very funny because they say they were out against insurrectionists. They are the party of insurrection,” Hanson continued.

“We saw that with Senator [Bob] Casey. He finally threw in the towel. But even when it was mathematically impossible that the recount could get him elected, he was still trying to fix ballots. Only in pre-selected counties, though, jurisdictions that were blue. In other words, he didn’t care about ballots that he might that have might have to be fixed according to his interpretation of how to work the law if they resulted in [David] McCormick ballots.”

Throughout Trump’s campaign, the former president vowed to shut down the border and deport the millions of illegal immigrants who have entered under the Biden-Harris administration. On Nov. 11, Trump announced former acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tom Homan as his new “border czar.”

Following Johnston’s promise to resist mass deportation efforts, Homan warned that the Democratic mayor could “go to jail” if he obstructed Trump’s efforts.

“All he has to do is look at Arizona v. U.S. and he would see he’s breaking the law. But, look, me and the Denver mayor, we agree on one thing. He’s willing to go to jail, I’m willing to put him in jail, because there is a statute, it’s Title 896 United States Code 1324 (iii),” Homan said Monday.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

