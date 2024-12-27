America’s great achievement, equal justice before the law, has been mortally wounded by Barack Obama and his Charlie McCarthy-like dummy, Joe Biden.

The worst criminals in America have been pardoned by Biden. A corrupt and degenerate Hunter Biden has been shielded against punishment for all his crimes. At the same time, Team Biden, a unholy alliance between lefties and the bureaucracy, remains devoted to the destruction of the man the American public just elected president.

If these ugly, angry people cannot “get him,” they will labor to destroy his allies and abuse him in the courts through endless, merit-less harassment lawsuits. The prospects for 2025 are not all good, but at least we will have someone fighting on our side. We do not have to face future tribulations with Kamala Harris at the helm.

As the sun sets on the last day of 2024, Americans who did nothing more than attend a political rally four years ago remain in jail. The people who believe abortion is murder, and gather to pray outside a facility that specializes in abortions, remain in jail.

The election of Joe Biden damaged the nation, so much so that reasonable people postulate about the chances for its survival. The 2024 election is overwhelming proof the majority of Americans no longer trust the federal government. The loss of faith in America is a nonpartisan phenomenon.

The danger to the Republic is undeniable. The public reaction to the drones above New Jersey is an excellent example. The public does not believe its government’s tardy explanations. The public is unhappy with its government’s non-response. It is the great China balloon failure all over again.

How can a nation function as a global leader when its leader arbitrarily quits wars, arbitrarily starts new wars and follows up passive balloon-watching by failing to provide an explanation for the aerial excesses of drone operators?

Has American foreign policy in the Middle East inspired the American people, bolstered our allies and frustrated our enemies? No, it has not.

Has the Biden decision to ignore the laws passed by Congress meant to regulate immigration and deny 20 million illegals from taking up residence at the expense of inflation-challenged Americans been a success? No it has not.

Has the Democratic Party won the day to bring order to the nation’s cities by electing district attorneys who refuse to enforce local penal codes and federal immigration law? No, it has not.

Not since the Civil War has this nation been so challenged. At least in the Civil War, the federal government acted to keep the nation whole. This time, instead of being an instrument of preservation and equal protection before the law, the federal government has adopted the role of oppressor. In doing so the government has become a law breaker, not a law maker.

Donald Trump’s task then, is to fight off a socialist dictatorship riding into our future on a horse called “Woke,” and to do so without allowing the mob to tear the American red, white and blue tapestry apart.

A hint of what the Democratic Party has become, and the battle Donald Trump faces, came Dec. 24 in the midst of an interview by Tucker Carlson of Teamster President Sean O’Brien. O’Brien detailed the Teamsters’ efforts to interview all the candidates for president.

He said Kamala Harris initially refused to do a sit down with the nation’s largest union. Then, she refused to answer the basic 16 questions put to all the candidates, Republican and Democrat. O’Brien recounted what transpired to Carlson:

“Rank-and-file members are asking our questions just like they asked every other candidate and [the Harris campaign was] trying to negotiate with us. She only wants to answer three questions. We’re like, there are 16 questions here. So she answers three of them. And on the fourth question, one of her operatives or one of her staff puts in front of me. ‘This will be the last question.’

“And her declaration on the way out was, I am going to win with you or without you.”

That explains why working men and women broke with the Democratic Party. O’Brien’s reaction was classic. “Who does this f—- lady think she is?” Trump, he said, came and answered the labor union’s questions. Then he went to the lobby and held a press conference with the union’s representatives. Harris declined to do the same and marched off to meet her destiny.

Kamala Harris is the perfect expression of DEI. Her performance, and her attitude, infests the thinking of many under-educated Americans in public office. The most often-heard complaint in offices today is that DEI dictators are impossible to work with or for.

They are always right. They know more than God, more than history, and the brilliance of their enlightenment alone is supposed to direct you into submission.

With that attitude, how are we going to get along? These are closed-minded, angry people. They write their own disciplinary rules.

America needs to rid itself of DEI, and that means denying its followers the authority to boss around civilized society.

That is an urgent task of 2025.