‘Don’t let us stand alone in our darkest hour’: Watch as Christians in Syria plead for help

By Jason Jones and John Zmirak, The Stream

(THE STREAM) — If you follow the mainstream media, you’ve probably read stories about the plucky freedom fighters dubbed the “Syrian rebels” and heard that they just vanquished the forces of a wicked, dangerous tyrant, Bashar al-Assad. If you ever took John McCain seriously, you might have believed him when he vouched for these groups as “moderates.” If you watched the Republican presidential debates in 2016, you’d have heard all but three of those seasoned GOP leaders (Rand Paul, Ted Cruz, and Donald Trump) agree that it was so important to America that these rebels prevail that the U.S. ought to shoot down Russian planes, risking a nuclear war.

Those rebels must be great guys, akin to the colonial militias that fought at Bunker Hill. They must be trying to establish some tolerant democracy and keep the Russian Bear from rebuilding the Eastern Bloc on the shores of the Mediterranean. And anyone who opposes them, such as Tulsi Gabbard, is likely to be a “Russian agent” who deserves to be tailed by federal marshals every time she gets on a plane. (That has been happening for more than a year and is still happening now.)

Right?

Not exactly. Well, actually, no. The Stream has already reported what’s actually happening in Syria:

