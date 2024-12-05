(Note: Thank you for supporting businesses like the one presenting a sponsored message below and working with them through the links below which benefits WND. We appreciate your support!)

Every single day, more and more evidence comes out about Long COVID and Vaccine Injury syndrome and every single day we learn more about the culprit behind both: spike protein.

If it seems like Long COVID and Vaccine Injury syndrome are closely related, it’s because they are:

Long Covid Syndrome and Vaccine Injury Syndrome seem to be closely related and to amplify each other. Because the vaccine does NOT prevent infection, we have seen cases in which the patient is repeatedly exposed to the viral spike protein and the spike protein induced by the vaccine and boosters. Moreover, we are concerned that the vaccine may actually be impairing the immune system’s ability to mount an effective response when it is exposed to new variants. The trouble with the viral spike protein seems to be related to the fact that it did not arise through natural evolution, but was optimized in a laboratory to infect humans.

The good news is that there is a way to fight back against the damage being done by spike protein, thanks to the work of Dr. McCullough and his team of experts at The Wellness Company:

For the last three years, Dr. Peter McCullough has tirelessly sought to find any safe and effective molecule or combination of molecules that could eliminate the spike. While no silver bullet—such as penicillin against syphilis—has been found, he has assembled Spike detoxification protocol, consisting of over-the-counter Nattokinase, Bromelain, and Curcumin.

Dr. McCullough said that the most common question he gets asked is “how do I get this out of my body”:

Reclaim your health with this powerful blend of natural detoxifying ingredients. This clinical grade formula is the only one designed and used by Dr. Peter McCullough, the world’s leading pandemic expert and developer of the McCullough Base Spike Detoxification Protocol.

Scientifically formulated for use in the McCullough Protocol, Ultimate Spike Detox helps you get back to that pre-COVID feeling. Featuring Nattokinase, a key enzyme that may help break down spike protein and disrupt its function, along with Bromelain and Curcumin, provide your body with unparalleled support for cellular defense and detoxification.