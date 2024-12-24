Drag shows, Arabic Sesame Street, lonely rats: How Biden spent $1 TRILLION on ‘government waste’

By Aubrie Spady, Fox News

(Image by Arek Socha from Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) — Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is calling out the Biden administration for spending over a trillion taxpayer dollars on “government waste” this year, including on a bearded lady cabaret show, Arabic Sesame Street, and “girl-centered climate action.”

The Kentucky senator released his annual “Festivus” report that details different ways in which the current administration spent taxpayer dollars throughout the year.

The 2024 Festivus Waste Report found that the Biden-Harris administration spent over $1 trillion this year, including giving a $10,000 grant to “Beards on Ice” — an ice skating drag show on climate change put on by the Bearded Ladies Cabaret, a self-described “queer cabaret arts organization.”

Read the full story ›

Scandals

