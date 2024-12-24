(FOX NEWS) — Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is calling out the Biden administration for spending over a trillion taxpayer dollars on “government waste” this year, including on a bearded lady cabaret show, Arabic Sesame Street, and “girl-centered climate action.”

The Kentucky senator released his annual “Festivus” report that details different ways in which the current administration spent taxpayer dollars throughout the year.

BREAKING: Rand Paul previews his Festivus Report on wasteful government spending, blasting $760M NIH funds on DEI and $600K to study “microaggressions among obese Latinx.” With Elon Musk’s DOGE initiative spotlighting waste, the push to slash spending gains momentum. pic.twitter.com/R5RdbJmN1u — Next News Network (@NextNewsNetwork) December 23, 2024

The 2024 Festivus Waste Report found that the Biden-Harris administration spent over $1 trillion this year, including giving a $10,000 grant to “Beards on Ice” — an ice skating drag show on climate change put on by the Bearded Ladies Cabaret, a self-described “queer cabaret arts organization.”