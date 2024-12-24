(FOX NEWS) — Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is calling out the Biden administration for spending over a trillion taxpayer dollars on “government waste” this year, including on a bearded lady cabaret show, Arabic Sesame Street, and “girl-centered climate action.”
The Kentucky senator released his annual “Festivus” report that details different ways in which the current administration spent taxpayer dollars throughout the year.
BREAKING: Rand Paul previews his Festivus Report on wasteful government spending, blasting $760M NIH funds on DEI and $600K to study “microaggressions among obese Latinx.”
With Elon Musk’s DOGE initiative spotlighting waste, the push to slash spending gains momentum. pic.twitter.com/R5RdbJmN1u
— Next News Network (@NextNewsNetwork) December 23, 2024
Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!
The 2024 Festivus Waste Report found that the Biden-Harris administration spent over $1 trillion this year, including giving a $10,000 grant to “Beards on Ice” — an ice skating drag show on climate change put on by the Bearded Ladies Cabaret, a self-described “queer cabaret arts organization.”