In today’s conversation, I am joined by Audrey Unverferth, a visiting Fellow at Hungary’s MCC, whose research specializes in Soviet totalitarianism. Audrey draws parallels between Russian totalitarianism and current trends in the United States and across the Western world, highlighting how Russian history serves as a stark warning about the perils of totalitarianism and the fragility of democratic republics.

Audrey’s Substack: https://audreyunverferth.substack.com/

Chapters

0:00 Intro

1:25 “Underground education”

5:40 Soviet education & aims

13:20 Cancel culture

20:00 Totalitarian impulses on the left & right

25:00 Dissident ghettos

28:40 Audrey’s views on totalitarianism

34:05 Education

41:55 Solutions

48:40 Do humans want to be gods?

52:00 Voting & policy change

⸺SUPPORT MY WORK⸺

Newsletter | https://boghossian.substack.com/

Donate | https://www.nationalprogressalliance.org/donate/

⸺LINKS⸺

Podcast: “Conversations with Peter Boghossian”: https://pod.link/1650150225

Website | https://peterboghossian.com/

National Progress Alliance | https://www.nationalprogressalliance.org/

Resignation Letter | https://peterboghossian.com/my-resignation-letter

⸺BOOKS⸺

“How To Have Impossible Conversations” | https://www.amazon.com/dp/0738285323/ref=cm_sw_r_api_i_7DPKY2S21SSNAV8PCBW3_0

“A Manual For Creating Atheists” | https://www.amazon.com/Manual-Creating-Atheists-Peter-Boghossian/dp/1939578094/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1664805100&sr=1-2

⸺SOCIAL MEDIA⸺

Twitter | https://twitter.com/peterboghossian

Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/peter.boghossian/

TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@peterboghossian

All Socials | https://linktr.ee/peterboghossian

__________

#sovietunion #totalitarianism #communism