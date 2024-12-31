In today’s conversation, I am joined by Audrey Unverferth, a visiting Fellow at Hungary’s MCC, whose research specializes in Soviet totalitarianism. Audrey draws parallels between Russian totalitarianism and current trends in the United States and across the Western world, highlighting how Russian history serves as a stark warning about the perils of totalitarianism and the fragility of democratic republics.
Chapters
0:00 Intro
1:25 “Underground education”
5:40 Soviet education & aims
13:20 Cancel culture
20:00 Totalitarian impulses on the left & right
25:00 Dissident ghettos
28:40 Audrey’s views on totalitarianism
34:05 Education
41:55 Solutions
48:40 Do humans want to be gods?
52:00 Voting & policy change
