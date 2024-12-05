Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., dissed by critics as “Pocahontas” over her unjustified claims to Native America heritage, has taken aim at Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be defense secretary.

But she hit the Joe Biden administration, including his defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, right between the eyes.

It’s her decision to blame, publicly, a yet-to-be seated nominee for a problem that Biden and Austin allowed.

In 2023, over 29,000 active-duty troops were sexually assaulted, including more than 6 in every 100 women in the military. Many servicemembers never report these crimes. The rates of assault are estimated to be up to 4x higher. Pete Hegseth must not be the Defense Secretary. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 4, 2024

Her one link to reality must have been that Hegseth was investigated, but eventually not even charged much less convicted, over a “consensual” encounter with a woman.

But she was excoriated on social media for blaming problems that happened under her party’s control on a candidate for an administration position.

There, the “U.S. Ministry of Truth” called her “the dumbest fool in the whole Senate.”

The Gateway Pundit pointed out her stats are “damning indeed,” and “would be disqualifying if Hegseth had anything to do with it.”

The report explained, “Warren was referencing sexual assaults that occurred in the military under Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s watch.”

Trump’s nomination cited Hegseth’s stellar America First credentials and decorated service as an army combat veteran, it said.

“Despite this, sick leftists and the drive-by media have orchestrated a horrific smear campaign portraying Hegseth as a drunkard and sexual predator. Warren, one of Hegseth’s staunchest critics, gave credence to the later smear as she cited disturbing statistics on her X account claiming that nearly 30,000 soldiers, including over 6% of women, were sexually assaulted in the military last year. Due to this, she concluded that Hegseth had no business serving as Defense Secretary,” the report said.

Social media told the “rest of the story.”

“So all that happened on your party’s watch?”

So have you demanded that Lloyd Austin resign?”

“So, because Biden’s defense secretary failed you’re going to blame someone that was nominated to fix it?”

And, “Hey Pocahontas, who was the president in 2023?”