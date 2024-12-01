Ellen Wiebe is a doctor in Canada who commits both abortions and euthanasia. She recently was interviewed by a New York Times journalist whose mother was killed via ‘Medical Aid in Dying (MAID),’ and was looking for closure. Through that, Wiebe again promoted her lethal practice and why she chooses to do it.

“Well, human rights has been a major focus of my life,” she said in response to a question of what sets her apart from other doctors. “My other practice is abortion, and again, it has to do with people’s rights over their own lives, their own bodies. I feel honored that people trust me to help them through these difficult things that they’re going through and that I can hand them that autonomy that they’ve lost.”

She then gave a glimpse into her mindset, in which she acknowledged the problems with MAID, even giving an example of someone who was suicidal because he was afraid of becoming a burden on his family. But in the end, she euthanized him anyway:

It is our job as clinicians who assess people for MAID to determine some of these issues you’ve just brought up. For example, I met a man in a residential hospice, and he was late-stage, confined to bed, and he said, “The reason I want MAID is because I don’t want to be a burden to my family.” Sorry, that’s not a good enough reason.

But of course, he also was very distressed at the fact that he had been a person who’d taken care of his family and now he could have people take care of him, and it was unbearable to him that he was in that state and wasn’t getting better.

So I had to determine that his suffering also included that, and not merely that he was doing it to protect his family from having to come to the hospice to see him.

She then added, “Oh, he was most definitely eligible.”

Wiebe was recently blocked by a judge from euthanizing a woman for bipolar disorder. Wiebe allegedly did not speak to any of the woman’s doctors, nor request or review her medical records. And because the law requires a second doctor to sign off on the euthanasia, as well as a witness, Wiebe arranged for both. A civil claim was filed accusing Wiebe of negligently approving euthanasia for a patient who does not legally qualify.

When prompted, Wiebe admitted that she doesn’t regret killing any of her patients — she has previously said that she has killed over 400 people — and perhaps it’s because she said she doesn’t have any spiritual beliefs… and neither do most of her patients.

“I don’t personally expect an afterlife. We know that most MAID providers and most MAID recipients tend to be not very spiritual,” she said, adding,”Part of the entire attitude toward having control of your life. The kind of people who aren’t religious, are well educated, etc., are more likely to choose MAID. Whereas highly religious people are less likely to.”

She then spoke about committing both abortions and euthanasia, saying it was a “wonderful balance,” and then complained about being called a serial murderer. She might have been responding to Christopher Lyon, a social scientist at the University of York in the United Kingdom who published a research paper in the HEC Forum, an international, interdisciplinary peer-reviewed publication, about the similarities between health care serial killers (HSKs) and doctors who commit euthanasia. He specifically referenced Wiebe.

“Wiebe’s public history of MAiD has themes of HSK in that it is custodial, mission-driven, and utilitarian, with possibly sadistic elements in her apparent enjoyment of patient deaths,” he said, adding, “In Canada, some MAID doctors talk about the adrenaline high and other pleasures they get from MAID and even compare it to a ‘crusade.’ MAID is often promoted as a ‘right’ by its advocates, so its medical reasons or suffering aren’t always the first reason for it; in Canada the suffering doesn’t even have to be real or directly caused by the illness. Could healthcare and law enforcement services even tell the difference between a serial killer and a MAID physician?”

This latest interview just shows how very extreme Wiebe’s mindset is. She is evidently willing to kill virtually anyone, for any reason, and frames it as an issue of human rights.

