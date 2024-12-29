For thousands of years, Christians, Jews, and scholars have debated where the Biblical Ark of the Covenant is hidden. Is it in Ethiopia? Saudi Arabia? Heaven? Or did it never leave Jerusalem and the Temple Mount? Glenn speaks with City of David Foundation’s Director of International Affairs, Ze’ev Orenstein, who tells him his personal theory and why he believes we won’t truly find out until the Third Jewish Temple is built. Plus, he explains why “the Ark is not a gimmick” and why there’s no “history of Israel” wing in the British Museum (it might not be the reason you’re thinking of).

► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJEs_v0JB-6jWb8lIy9Xw?sub_confirmation=1

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn’s newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief

Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

Tweets by glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck