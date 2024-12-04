(NEW YORK POST) — Sean Penn went on a rant against the Oscars while defending the biopic about a young Donald Trump at the Marrakech Film Festival.

The 64-year-old actor, who has won two Academy Awards, spoke during a press conference Tuesday and accused the Oscars of being “afraid” of embracing “The Apprentice” starring Sebastian Stan as the president-elect, 78.

“The Academy have exercised really extraordinary cowardice when it comes to being part of the bigger world of expression, and in fact, have largely been part of limiting the imagination and very limiting of different cultural expressions,” said Penn, per Variety.