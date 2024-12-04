A liberal media pundit, called an “extremist” in some reports this week, was responding to comments, some critical and some sarcastic, about Joe Biden’s flip-flop regarding son Hunter, and his announcement of a presidential pardon for the tax- and gun-charge convicted Hunter.

Many Republicans and even some Democrats directed a harsh word or two at Joe Biden for promising many times he wouldn’t pardon Hunter, and then turning around and doing exactly that.

It was Charles P. Pierce, in Esquire, who wrote, “Anybody Remember Neil Bush? Nobody defines Poppy Bush’s presidency by his son’s struggles or the pardons he issued on his way out of the White House. The moral: Shut the f— up about Hunter Biden, please. … [The] lucky American businessman[‘s]… father exercised his unlimited constitutional power of clemency to pardon the Lucky American Businessman for all that S&L business way back when. The president’s name was George H.W. Bush. The Lucky American Businessman was his son, Neil.”

Only, a report in RedState pointed out that, “Evidently, there were no editors around to check his claim because he doubled down.”

The problem was that Neil Bush never was given a pardon by his president father, George H.W. Bush.

Constitutional expert Jonathan Turley joined the conversation:

…All columnists can make mistakes and you correct them and you move on. However, Esquire and Pierce have long viciously attacked those with opposing views as purveyors of disinformation. The desire to protect Biden in his abuse of official power seemed to override every other… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 4, 2024

…It appears that not enough people were willing to believe that President Bush pardoned his son Neil. Pierce asked “Anybody Remember Neil Bush?” The problem is that many did… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 4, 2024

RedState pointed out, “It’s hard not to laugh when one of these extremist liberal outlets faceplants.”

The publication tried to fix the story, then deleted it.