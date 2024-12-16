JERUSALEM – Middle East/Israel Morning Brief

Candace Owens named StopAntisemitism campaign’s ‘Antisemite of the Year’

Candace Owens named ‘Antisemite of the Year.’ pic.twitter.com/bgj4cVV9SF — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) December 15, 2024

Commentator Candace Owens has been designated 2024’s “Antisemite of the Year” by watchdog organization StopAntisemitism, following a poll which garnered more than 30,000 votes.

The announcement marks a significant shift in Owens’ public trajectory, from conservative media personality to a figure increasingly isolated from former allies. StopAntisemitism cited a pattern of concerning statements and positions taken by Owens, including her July 2024 comments dismissing documented medical experiments conducted on Jewish victims during the Holocaust, which she claimed were “too absurd” and “must be propaganda.”

The remarks, coupled with her March 2024 allegations about “secret Jewish gangs” in Hollywood and their supposed control over the entertainment industry, have drawn sharp condemnation from Israeli historians and Holocaust research institutions. The controversy has extended beyond academic circles, with Owens having faced entry restrictions from several countries, including New Zealand and Australia.

Israel shuts down Dublin embassy in protest at ‘extreme’ position of Irish government, opens mission in Moldova

Today, I have instructed the closure of Israel’s Embassy in Ireland. The actions, double standards, and antisemitic rhetoric of the Irish government against Israel are rooted in efforts to delegitimize and demonize the Jewish state. The Irish government recognized a “Palestinian… — Gideon Sa’ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) December 15, 2024

In an unprecedented move, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced the closure of Israel’s embassy in Dublin on Sunday, citing Ireland’s “extreme anti-Israel policies.”

The decision follows escalating tensions, including Ireland’s recent decision to join South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing the state of genocide.

“Ireland’s actions and rhetoric are rooted in delegitimization and demonization of the Jewish state, accompanied by blatant double standards,” Sa’ar said. “Ireland has crossed every red line in its treatment of Israel. We will redirect our resources toward strengthening ties with nations that respect Israel.”

IDF continues to pound Syrian weapons stores

Breaking: Israel destroyed several new targets in Syria, including this It looks like a massive weapons depot (or something else? ) was hit. pic.twitter.com/FYFEhp1Zer — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) December 16, 2024

The IDF conducted a wave of airstrikes in Syria overnight Sunday, with local media reporting the attacks were so powerful that they triggered minor earthquakes.

Israeli fighter jets bombed military targets of the deposed dictator Bashar Assad in the port cities of Latakia and Tartus, according to the reports, with Russian media, citing Syrian sources, reporting that the target of the attack in Tartus was an air defense base and a surface-to-surface missile depot.

IAF pilots use their planes’ contrails to create a ‘ribbon in the sky’ above Israel to symbolize call to release Israeli hostages in Gaza captivity

“The ‘Hostages Symbol,’ a tied yellow ribbon symbolizing solidarity and support for the return of the hostages, appeared in the skies of Israel this morning. The artist – a pilot; the brush – an airplane. This stunning image was visible from dozens of cities and towns across the… pic.twitter.com/YhLFzHcJ9P — Bring Them Home Now (@bringhomenow) December 16, 2024

A plane flying over Israel early on Monday, painted ribbons symbolizing the call for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

The gesture was made by one or more pilots whose identity is not yet known and the symbol was seen from north to south, as the dawn skies turned red and the sun came up. The military was looking into the incident as those responsible were not given permission to use their plane for this purpose.

Israeli defense minister warns of threats from Syria, despite rebel assurances

Just In: Turkish-backed rebels in Hama, Syria, call the Assad regime a “small enemy” and Israel as the “big enemy,” Israel, while chanting the slogan, “Khaybar, Khaybar, oh Jews.” This is why Israel taking out Assad’s chemical weapons is necessary.

pic.twitter.com/A1PbLYTHk6 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) December 15, 2024

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned on Sunday that the threats posed by Syria remain significant despite the moderate tone adopted by the rebel leaders who overthrew President Bashar al-Assad a week ago. Speaking to officials reviewing Israel’s defense budget, Katz emphasized the heightened risks stemming from recent developments in Syria.

“The immediate risks to the country have not disappeared, and the latest developments in Syria increase the strength of the threat – despite the moderate image that the rebel leaders claim to present,” Katz said.

Will long-awaited hostage deal hit Hamas snag of releasing too few captives?

Gaza hostage deal update:

Hamas is only willing to release small number of hostages; Israel wants the number to be much higher; Netanyahu tells Trump US must exert pressure to secure significant increase in number of freed captives. via @yaronavraham — Israel Radar (@IsraelRadar_com) December 15, 2024

Conflicting reports have emerged as to the likely implementation of a hostages-for-prisoners deal between Israel and Hamas. Some outlets have proffered the hope a deal can be struck by the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah (which coincides this year with Christmas), while others suggest a major sticking point is apparently Hamas’ new insistence on releasing fewer of the hostages than it recently said it would.

Students in Iran give school principal pulsating middle finger after chanting ‘Death to Palestine’ instead of ‘Death to America, Israel’

LMAO

Students in Iran refuse to chant “Death to Israel / America “, and instead respond with “Death to Palestine ” pic.twitter.com/9DPkLvmzi4 — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) December 14, 2024

In a viral video posted on various social media accounts on December 14, 2024, Iranian high school students can be heard chanting “Death to Palestine!” in response to the school administrator trying to lead chants of “Death to Israel!” and “Death to America!” The students can be heard laughing as an administrator attempts to set a makeshift Israeli flag on fire.

U.S. State Dept., U.K. Foreign Office previously met with Syria’s new government-in-waiting, Turkish-backed HTS

US In ‘Direct Contact’ With Designated Terror Group HTS, Blinken Admits https://t.co/8chCCJ0NgQ — zerohedge (@zerohedge) December 15, 2024

Outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and his U.K. counterpart Foreign Secretary David Lammy, both admitted their respective governments have been in ‘diplomatic contact’ with so-called rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham or HTS which recently overthrew the Assad regime in Syria, even though it is a proscribed terrorist organization.

Tel Dan Stele, earliest reference to Bible’s King David, arrives in New York

Tel Dan Stele, the oldest archaeological evidence of King David, comes to New York’s Jewish Museum until January 5.https://t.co/82aCUiBC1n — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) December 14, 2024

The Tel Dan Stele, a stone fragment long held exclusively by the Israel Museum, is on view at the Jewish Museum on the Upper East Side, New York, until Jan. 5.

A 12-by-13 inch chunk of basalt, the Tel Dan Stele is a 9th-century B.C. stone document acknowledging the military victories of a person whom scholars believe to be King Hazael of Aram, an area in contemporary Syria that includes what is today Damascus. One of those victories was over a descendant of David, the king of ancient Israel.

When it was discovered in northern Israel in 1993, the Tel Dan Stele became the earliest evidence beyond the Bible that King David was a real figure.

Trump talks with Netanyahu, discuss ‘completing Israel’s victory, bringing hostages home’

PM Netanyahu spoke with President-elect Trump: “We discussed completing Israel’s victory and bringing our hostages home. Together, we stand strong against terror. With true allies like Trump, Israel will act decisively to defend itself—and we will win.” pic.twitter.com/XvvoHcjeRR — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) December 16, 2024

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that he discussed with US President-elect Donald Trump ongoing efforts to bring back the hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza, as Israeli officials indicated a deal could be reached in less than two weeks despite sticking points in negotiations.

The prime minister said he and Trump spoke “at length about the efforts we are making to free our hostages,” but declined to go into specifics. “We are working all the time, without rest, to bring our hostages home, the living and the fallen together,” he said, but added, “the less we talk about it, the better — that way, with God’s help, we will succeed.”

Israel’s justice minister revives controversial, divisive judicial reform

Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin signaled his wish on Saturday to renew the government’s judicial reform effort in response to a High Court of Justice ruling. GET THE FULL STORY ⇣ https://t.co/B3ixPjX99V — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) December 16, 2024

Justice Minister Yariv Levin announced his intention to revive the controversial judicial reform, which was suspended at the start of the war against Hamas on October 7, 2023. In a long message posted Saturday night, he accused the Supreme Court of having “left him no choice” after it ordered him to appoint a new president within a month.

“The government acted responsibly by suspending everything related to reform at the outbreak of the war,” Levin said. “The Court, with unprecedented irresponsibility, decided to take advantage of this to continue to seize the powers of the Knesset and the government.”

Hamas official to Saudi media: ‘Oct. 7 attack ruined us’

” ” .”

bemoans senior Hamas official by Shachar Kleiman @skleiman579 ▸ https://t.co/SvjACtbTmv pic.twitter.com/LORAfyC1vy — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) December 16, 2024

The 37th anniversary of the Hamas terrorist organization’s founding on Dec. 10 came during a period of decline due to defeats in Gaza and the broader region, a senior Hamas official based in Turkey told Saudi media.

“Hamas is suffering from a genuine leadership crisis,” the official said. “The Al-Aqsa Flood [Oct. 7, 2023], attack backfired on us, submerging us in a sea of blood and crises. The most recent blow was the fall of Bashar Assad’s regime in Syria, with which Hamas had been attempting to rebuild relations.”

Columbia professor who praised Hamas attacks to teach course on Zionism

Joseph Massad, who is an apologist for October 7th (calling it “astounding” and “incredible”), is going to teach a course on Zionism at Columbia University. What’s next at Columbia? David Duke teaching a course on antiracism. Why should US taxpayers subsidize ideological… pic.twitter.com/cyejsVQJnN — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) December 16, 2024

A Columbia University professor who called the October 7 massacre “astounding,” “awesome,” and “incredible” will be teaching a Spring course on Zionism.

Professor Joseph Massad will be teaching an undergraduate course, History of the Jewish Enlightenment (Haskala) in 19th century Europe and the development of Zionism.

The course also covers a “current peace process between the state of Israel and the Arab states and the Palestinian national movement.”

Sen. Ted Cruz accuses State Department of influencing U.S. airlines to suspend Israel flights indefinitely

– | Sen. @TedCruz (R-Texas) is accusing the U.S. State Department of having influenced U.S. airlines to suspend flights to Israel indefinitely. https://t.co/wpDiq7rYIf — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) December 15, 2024

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is accusing the State Department of potentially becoming “inappropriately entangled in deliberations over safety” which influenced U.S. airlines’ continued refusal to fly to Israel.

Cruz, the incoming chairman of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, told Jewish Insider that he “welcomes a full investigation of these issues” after more than a year of airlines refusing to resume regular service to the Jewish state.

“The Biden-Harris administration was lax in pursuing why some airlines will not fly to Israel. Indeed, they may have been worse than lax, and the State Department may have become inappropriately entangled in deliberations over safety and subverted the FAA,” Cruz’s statement reads.

Israeli, Jordanian security officials in secret meeting over Syria fears

Israeli officials tells Axios’s Ravid that Israeli and Jordanian security officials met to coordinate on Syria, including the two countries’ engagement with Syrian opposition groups: https://t.co/KaK5YtRZPi — Sam Heller | سام هيلر (@AbuJamajem) December 14, 2024

Senior Israeli officials reportedly held secret talks with Jordanian military brass late last week on the fallout that arose from the ousting of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad from power, as regional powers sought to address worries of rippling instability in the wake of the lightning overthrow of the regime.

The meetings held in Jordan on Friday largely revolved around possible threats posed by the jihadist force that pushed Assad out and took over Syria, as well as countering Iranian attempts to smuggle weapons overland to Palestinian terror groups.

Dutch Parliament votes to phase out UNRWA funding over terrorism ties

BREAKING: For the first time ever, an EU member state has voted to begun phasing out funding for UNRWA. The motion passed today by a huge majority of the Dutch Parliament—citing UNRWA’s complicity with terrorism—now sets an important precedent for other countries to follow. https://t.co/JXbTtmVYch — UN Watch (@UNWatch) December 13, 2024

The Netherlands became the first European Union member state to vote to phase out funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. The motion passed after incontrovertible evidence was presented as to the U.N. body’s complicity with terrorism, particularly in relation to the barbarism unleashed on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

The phasing-out path ensures that the contribution to UNRWA will decrease from €19 million to €15 million in 2025, decreasing annually until 2029, when only 1 million euros will be granted.

Turkey mediates agreement between Ethiopia Somalia, sidelines Egyptian influence

Analysis by @themariamwahba: “By mediating this agreement between Ethiopia and Somalia, Turkey has dealt a blow to Egypt’s influence in the region as well as in its dispute with Ethiopia over access to the Nile River… Egypt must recalibrate its strategy.”https://t.co/tY4DoSnJhJ — FDD (@FDD) December 14, 2024

Turkey recently announced it mediated what President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called an “historic agreement” between Ethiopia and Somalia, ending a nearly decade-long rivalry between the two African neighbors. The agreement states it would grant Ethiopia “reliable, safe and sustainable” access to the sea under Somali sovereignty. Turkey has a military base in Somalia and backed Ethiopia’s current president during the civil war.

Ethiopia irked Somalia earlier in the year when it reportedly reached an agreement with the breakaway republic of Somaliland to lease a coastline for a port and military base in exchange for diplomatic recognition.