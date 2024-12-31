Fani Willis, the Fulton County, Georgia, prosecutor who has been struggling to keep her organized crime allegations against President-elect Donald Trump alive despite massive ethical lapses, now has lost the support of even her own state’s attorney general.

Fox News reports that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr now has urged his state’s highest court to reject an appeal by Willis.

A lower appeals court had thrown her off the case against Trump because of ethical lapses, and that meant her entire office was disqualified.

The options were for the case to be handed off to another prosecutor, or she could appeal to try to regain control of the situation.

Willis has alleged election interference against Trump and a list of other defendants under the state’s organized crime laws.

However, just days ago a court of appeals disqualified Willis her because of an “appearance of impropriety.”

The panel cited a romantic relationship between Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade, who Willis hired at a cost of more than $600,000 to taxpayers to assemble the case.

Wade left the case earlier after a lower court judge said he would have to go or the case could fail entirely.

At the time the case was being developed, and Wade was getting paid massive amounts, he and Willis took exotic vacations together.

“The Georgia Court of Appeals has ruled that the Fulton County DA created her own conflict and rightfully removed her from the case against President-elect Trump,” Carr wrote. “‘Lawfare’ has become far too common in American politics, and it must end.”

He said he would encourage the high court “to not take her appeal. It’s our hope that the DA will now focus taxpayer resources on the successful prosecution of violent criminals in Fulton County.”

WND has reported that Willis’ problems with the case aren’t ending, even if that case is rejected entirely.

A judge has said the Georgia state Senate can issue a subpoena to her as part of its investigation into whether she engaged in misconduct during her lawfare case against Trump. And she must appear.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shukura Ingram filed the order that instructs Willis she has until Jan. 13 to submit arguments over whether the subpoenas seek legally shielded or confidential information.

A state Senate committee had ordered her earlier to answer questions and produce documents about her campaign against Trump.

But she’s been opposing any effort to allow lawmakers to access information about her schemes against Trump.

According to a report at Red State, “She may have been disqualified from the Georgia election interference case involving President-elect Donald Trump by an appeals court earlier in December, but that ruling isn’t the end of the Fani Willis saga. Not only has she vowed to appeal that decision, but in addition to the court challenges to the Fulton County District Attorney’s continued involvement in the case due to conflicts of interest, the Georgia legislature has been investigating Willis’ involvement in the case to determine whether she engaged in misconduct.”

The ruling said Willis can be subpoenaed to appear, but she does have the option of challenging the extent of the questions.

While the legislative committee will expire with the end of the legislative term in Georgia early in January, Republican state Sen. Greg Dolezal of Cumming already has announced plans to renew it.

“Despite our committee’s lawful subpoena, DA Willis has refused to testify,” Dolezal said in a statement. “This, coupled with troubling revelations of apparent violations of Georgia’s open records laws, paints a disturbing picture of an office operating as though it is above the law. This behavior undermines public trust and raises serious questions about the integrity of her office.”

A report at the Gateway Pundit said the lawmakers are investigating “misconduct during her witch hunt of Donald Trump.”