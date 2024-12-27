Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis has suffered another loss in her legal campaign to prosecute President-elect Donald Trump on her “organized crime” charges.

This after a court already has ruled that she’s off the case because of the impropriety she exhibited by hiring her paramour to work on her case against Trump.

Now a judge has said the Georgia state Senate can issue a subpoena to her as part of its investigation into whether she engaged in misconduct during her lawfare case against Trump.

And she must appear.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shukura Ingram filed the order that instructs Willis she has until Jan. 13 to submit arguments over whether the subpoenas seek legally shielded or confidential information.

A state Senate committee had ordered her earlier to answer questions and produce documents about her campaign against Trump.

But she’s been opposing any effort to allow lawmakers to access information about her schemes against Trump.

According to a report at Red State, “She may have been disqualified from the Georgia election interference case involving President-elect Donald Trump by an appeals court earlier in December, but that ruling isn’t the end of the Fani Willis saga. Not only has she vowed to appeal that decision, but in addition to the court challenges to the Fulton County District Attorney’s continued involvement in the case due to conflicts of interest, the Georgia legislature has been investigating Willis’ involvement in the case to determine whether she engaged in misconduct.”

The ruling said Willis can be subpoenaed to appear, but she does have the option of challenging the extent of the questions.

While the legislative committee will expire with the end of the legislative term in Georgia early in January, Republican state Sen. Greg Dolezal of Cumming already has announced plans to renew it.

“Despite our committee’s lawful subpoena, DA Willis has refused to testify,” Dolezal said in a statement. “This, coupled with troubling revelations of apparent violations of Georgia’s open records laws, paints a disturbing picture of an office operating as though it is above the law. This behavior undermines public trust and raises serious questions about the integrity of her office.”

A report at the Gateway Pundit said the lawmakers are investigating “misconduct during her witch hunt of Donald Trump.”

The report said, “Willis is trying to block subpoenas requiring her to testify before a Georgia State Senate Committee about her relationship with Nathan Wade after she was caught perjuring herself.”

An earlier subpoena concerned information about her hiring and payments made to paramour Nathan Wade, and communications between them.

She hired him, using $600,000 plus in tax money, to work on her anti-Trump agenda. The two also took exotic vacations together.

An appeals court ruling recently found that Willis – and everyone in her office – has “no authority” to proceed with the case against Trump.