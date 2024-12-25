(FOX BUSINESS) — In November, ahead of the holiday season, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett issued an unexpected message to shareholders, wherein he announced updates on what will happen to his massive fortune after his death and offered some advice for others on handling how to pass on their wealth.

In a letter posted to the $1 trillion holding company’s website, Buffett, 94, announced he would be donating around $1.1 billion of his Berkshire shares to his family’s four foundations, and said his three children would be responsible for gradually distributing the rest of his holdings following his death.

The tone of the letter suggests the “Oracle of Omaha” is feeling his mortality.