The chief of America’s Border Patrol union is warning “sanctuary” ideologues, those officials who set up their own cities and towns as “sanctuaries” for illegal aliens and claim they will not help, or even allow, federal deportation plans, to beware.

“Take President Trump and his administration at their word,” explained union chief Paul Perez, “They’re going to do the job of protecting Americans. And so it would be incumbent upon those sanctuary cities and jurisdictions to understand one thing. Federal law supersedes state law.

“Any municipality, anybody that’s going to get in the way is going to be dealt with. … And so they need to take this incoming administration at its word, because they’re going to have some of the best legal minds working within the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security. So it’s not something that they’re taking lightly. They’re going to do the job.”

An open-borders practice is one of the key points of Joe Biden’s legacy as he prepares to leave the White House in weeks. Millions and millions of illegal aliens have crossed the border because of his policies and practices, and America will face headaches for years because of that, even though President-elect Donald Trump has promised tight security measures going forward, and deportation plans for the illegals already in the country.

Some of the impacts of that Biden policy have been schools overwhelmed with non-English speaking children, a tighter job market, huge new demands on all sorts of social service and government aid efforts, and, too, the threat of criminal illegal alien gangs that now are in the U.S.

Trump has named Tom Homan the new border czar, and he has confirmed there will be immediate repercussions for illegals in the country.

“We’ll be ready to launch the day of the inauguration,” he said. “Day one will there will be ICE officers across the country will be out on the streets. The priority right out of the gate is public safety threats and national security threats.

He cited the millions now in the U.S. illegally.

“We’ve got a lot of them look for too, so the public safety threats are plenty, and it’s going to keep us busy,” he said.

A commentary at Twitchy explained, “Many commenters hope Homan is quick to arrest any local or state officials who dare to obstruct the federal government from fulfilling its duties to round up illegal aliens. … A few arrests will go a long way towards showing officials what will happen if they chose illegal aliens over the law.”