A first-grader in Wyoming is being credited with saving his diabetic grandmother’s life after he got up in the morning and she was unresponsive, so he got himself dressed, went to school, and reported to teachers what had happened at home.

Medical personnel responded to the home and the grandmother reportedly was fine after treatment.

It is the Cowboy State Daily that documented the heroics of Mason Rasmussen, for whom Kimberly Gibson has guardianship.

Earlier this month, he woke to his grandmother’s alarm, but found Gibson on the floor of her room.

She hadn’t died, but was unconscious from low blood sugar, the report explained of the Rock Springs, Wyoming, woman.

When a second alarm, indicating it was time to catch the school bus, sounded, Mason dressed and went to school.

The report noted that “it showed” that he dressed himself, as he wore cargo shorts, a t-shirt and cowboy boots with no socks.

At Stagecoach Elementary, teacher Caroline Pierpoint saw something was wrong, as wintry temperatures were sub-freezing.

“The school noticed rather quickly he’s not dressed like he should be,” Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Detective Stephanie Cassidy told Cowboy State Daily. “They were like, normally he’s a very well-taken-care-of kid. Well-dressed and well-mannered.”

When Mason told his teacher, “My grandma’s home alone, and she died this morning,” the school called county dispatch, and also Gibson’s husband, Cory Gibson, working at a power plant an hour from home.

With personnel en route to help the grandmother, Cassidy decided to visit with Mason.

It was while the two visited Deputy Ana Lindig called Cassidy to say Mason’s grandmother would be all right.

Later, she told the publication, she suggested putting together a bravery award and goodie package for the boy.

“Just to say, ‘You did the right thing, and you were so brave, ultimately saving grandma’s life,'” she explained.