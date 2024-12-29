(VARIETY) — Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, who may have left an even greater legacy with his efforts in his post-White House years, in which he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in resolving international conflicts, died Sunday, according to the Washington Post. He was 100.

Carter had entered hospice care in 2023 after surviving metastatic brain cancer, liver cancer and brain surgery after a 2019 fall. He appeared at his wife Rosalyn’s memorial service in late 2023.

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, who may have left an even greater legacy with his efforts in his post-White House years, in which he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in resolving international conflicts, died Sunday. He was 100.… pic.twitter.com/Ftz1kQyxPu — Variety (@Variety) December 29, 2024

The former president, who remained active well into his ’90s, served from 1977 to 1981. He had been the oldest living president since the death of George H.W. Bush and was the longest-lived U.S. president.