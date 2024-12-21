Former State department senior adviser Christian Whiton warned Friday of potential terror threats that sanctuary cities in the United States could face.

During an appearance on Laura Ingraham’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Whiton discussed the driver who plowed into the crowd at a Christmas Market in Germany. Whiton criticized the German government’s handling of immigration, suggesting a failure in assimilation efforts.

“It is a terror attack, you know. This comes just about a week after Islamists walked through another Christmas market in Germany,” Whiton told Ingraham. “This is Islamist jihadists let into Germany by both center-right and the current left-wing government, an open door immigration policy and here we have a Saudi who’s been in Germany for something like two decades. Assimilation in this case just isn’t working.”

Turning his focus to the United States, Whiton said he’s concerned over the safety of American sanctuary cities. He said that, like Germany, the U.S. faces challenges with its immigration policies, particularly regarding the vetting of refugees and immigrants.

“I’m not sure the German government actually wants it to work, but it’s jihad on the march and, you know, we can say that Germany has an immigration problem. But so do we, every sanctuary city in the United States could face this threat. Thankfully we haven’t so far, but this isn’t just Germany’s problem.

Ingraham brought up the influx of refugees from Afghanistan and criticized the lack of thorough vetting and questioned the presumed roles of these individuals as former interpreters for the U.S. military. In discussing the broader implications of unvetted immigration, Whiton said he was concerned about immigrants’ adherence to political Islam and their potential aspirations for a caliphate.

“Obviously with the illegals and the God of ways, we don’t know anything about them. But we don’t even ask people who are immigrating here really about their back room. We’ll ask them if they’re part of Al-qaeda if they’ve been part of a terrorist group. But really trying to dig in and whether they believe in the unification of mosque and state, whether they adhere to political Islam, whether they want a caliphate,” Whiton said.

“There was just this Big protest in Hanover in Germany calling for a caliphate there. You can bet that a lot of people here want that too. And we need to find these people and remove them from the United States. The stakes are high. We’ve been lucky and, thankfully again, because Donald Trump is president.”

Early Friday, a 50-year-old Saudi Arabian man who had been working as a doctor in Germany since 2006 drove his car into a crowd at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, resulting in multiple injuries and at least two fatalities. Authorities arrested the alleged attacker. Footage showed the vehicle barreling through the festive gathering, according to German state premier Reiner Haseloff, at a press conference.

German authorities said the suspect rented a vehicle before driving it roughly 40 meters through the crowded Christmas market, according to German outlet WELT. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz offered condolences to the victims and their families, warning in a statement that “something bad is about to happen.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].