(FOX NEWS) — Testimony and several reports have exposed unidentified flying object (UFO) sightings across the country amid the national attention on apparent drone observations over recent weeks.

Luiz Elizondo, the former head of the Defense Department’s Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, and other witnesses testified before Congress last month about an alleged government group “hid[ing] the fact that we are not alone in the cosmos.”

“I believe that we as Americans can handle the truth. And I also believe the world deserves the truth,” Elizondo said, urging Congress to enact legislation protecting whistleblowers too afraid to come forward.