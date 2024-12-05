Of all the deceptive sales techniques the U.S. government has used on the American people, one of them — the Social Security Act — gets far too little attention. Buckle up, because this is a wild ride.

In 1935, the American people were sold a bill of goods. They were told, “Pay into this system, and it’ll be your money for retirement.” Sounds great, doesn’t it?

But here’s where it gets juicy, in an ugly way. Two years later, when the Supreme Court was considering the constitutionality of the Social Security Act, the government did a complete 180.

The government — through Assistant Attorney General Robert Jackson — argued in essence, “Oh no, this isn’t your money at all. This is a tax, and we can do whatever we want with it.” Classic bait and switch.

Let’s not forget the ruling in Helvering v. Davis, where the Supreme Court upheld the Social Security Act by embracing the government’s argument and admission that what people pay into Social Security is tax revenue — available to be used as Congress may direct — and not at all money belonging to those who paid it.