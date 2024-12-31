What is a remarkable but constant theme in all Democratic post mortem analysis of the 2024 election results is the absence of any examination of the party’s political advocacy. It is never a question of what they say, only who says it.

Everyone in America knows the Democratic Party is all in on DEI, unquestioningly supports open border immigration, backs the LGBTQ+ agenda as having the authenticity of stone carvings and wants the government to raise children in hastily formed cults around custom human sexual designs. No Democrats are willing to challenge the assumption that Christianity is evil and white men are the devil. Oh, and do not forget Christianity is racist and sexist and should be banned.

All that and more was on the minds of the majority of voters last November, and the Democrats are entirely focused on whether or not it was advisable to engineer a coup d état to replace Joe Biden with Kamala Harris.

One hundred years ago, near the end of the 1920s, there was a great depression. Get-rich-quick evaporated, and some men who lost it all jump out windows. This social and economic chaos brought profound changes to American politics, and it would be more than three decades before a Republican was allowed to take up residence in the White House. It would be even longer, until the 1950s, when the party attained a very slim majority in the House of Representatives, and that margin was too small to control legislative output.

Newt Gingrich’s 1995 “Contract with America” finally broke through the Democrats’ political monopoly, 66 years after the 1929 economic crash.

Yet the Democratic Party and the media focus upon personalities instead of party positions on issues, and the result is a perpetual constriction of popular appeal.

The governor of California, Gavin Newsom, is the master of cult personality.

As Californians lined up to support Penal Code reform and return to the idea criminal conduct should be prosecuted and result in punishment, Gavin Newson did everything he could do to defeat the ballot proposition.

He and his legislative allies, who held 80% of the Assembly and State Senate seats, opposed reform and tried but failed to place an opposing initiative on the ballot to confuse the public and defeat the tough-on-crime demands of the public.

The loss has forced Gov. Newsom to re-imaging himself as a crime fighter.

In a Dec. 27 press release, Newsom declared:

California is beginning the new year by building on its robust laws and strategies to protect communities and maintain the state’s near-record-low crime rates. New record-breaking results from the CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force What you need to know: Governor Newsom today announced the CHP achieved record enforcement against organized retail crime in 2024. Building on this success, the Governor is extending CHP operations in the Bay Area, including Oakland, and highlighting new laws that enhance law enforcement’s ability to crack down on crime, including stricter penalties for retail theft, vehicle theft, and sideshows. “California is proving that public safety is best achieved through smart strategies and strong partnerships. By extending our critical CHP operations and enacting tougher laws, we’re not just responding to crime – we’re preventing it and protecting our communities.”

The man has no shame. Newsom is using the California Highway Patrol as his private crime-fighting army to generate self-glorifying press releases.

What’s in a name? The title of the California Highway Patrol hints that the CHP role is different than that of local police or the county sheriff. Of course, the CHP encounters crime during the course of its duties, but the county sheriff is elected and is the chief of local law enforcement. The CHP focus is on the Vehicle Code, and local law enforcement is focused upon the Penal Code – at least that is the way it was pre-Newsom.

This is a dangerous scam by the governor of California, but his emphasis upon being a crime fighter is a subject of repeated “What you Should Know” press releases and events around the state.

In fact, the governor’s press office has told the people of California his actions have reduced homelessness, are in the midst of a statewide construction campaign to build new housing, fixed the schools, imprisoned the guilty, fostered unparalleled economic prosperity, and tamed the threat of climate change while giving us clean air and pure water. God must be impressed. Apparently, the blizzard of monumental achievements won’t be concluded until the seventh day when Gavin Newsom pauses to gaze upon his magnificent countenance in the mirror and asks, “Who is the greatest of them all?”

Newsom has prepared California to file lawsuits against everything President Donald Trump does. There will be no pause between presidential campaigns. The 2028 contest has commenced!

As the governor’s party continues its debate over which candidate was best, Harris or Biden, it might want to reflect upon its policies rather than its personalities.