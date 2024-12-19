(MSN) – Currently under fire following a stunning defamation settlement with President-elect Donald Trump, ABC News star George Stephanopoulos has reached a new multi-year deal with the network, ending speculation that the Good Morning America host could be on his way out.

The Los Angeles Times was the first to report on the Disney-owned network’s deal to retain Stephanopoulos. While the timing of the agreement comes as ABC News faces intense blowback for settling Trump’s lawsuit, Stephanopoulos has been in negotiations with the network for at least last month over a renewal that would keep him around for a few more years.

In his Status newsletter last month, Oliver Darcy reported that Stephanopoulos, who was making over $20 million a year, had “been offered a deal that will see his salary, like everyone else in the declining television news industry, get a significant haircut.” With the possibility of a lower salary on the table, Darcy also reported that Stephanopoulos was potentially looking at a reduced workload at the network. For some time now, the 63-year-old anchor has only hosted the Sunday public affairs show This Week once a month, despite the show bearing his name as lead anchor.