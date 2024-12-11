‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner says devastating diagnosis led to divorce

By Janelle Ash, Fox News

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist on ABC's 'The Golden Bachelor' (Courtesy)
Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist on ABC’s ‘The Golden Bachelor’

(FOX NEWS) — The Golden Bachelor” star Gerry Turner’s health had a decline earlier this year.

On Wednesday, Turner told People magazine that he was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer in March, which greatly impacted his decision to get a divorce from Theresa Nist.

“There’s a topic that I haven’t wanted to talk about until now,” Turner told the outlet, referring to his split from Nist. “I think it’s time, also because it probably will clear up a lot of mystery around what happened back in February, March and April.”

Read the full story ›

Diversions

Leave a Comment