(FOX NEWS) — The Golden Bachelor” star Gerry Turner’s health had a decline earlier this year.

On Wednesday, Turner told People magazine that he was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer in March, which greatly impacted his decision to get a divorce from Theresa Nist.

“There’s a topic that I haven’t wanted to talk about until now,” Turner told the outlet, referring to his split from Nist. “I think it’s time, also because it probably will clear up a lot of mystery around what happened back in February, March and April.”