Good riddance!

FBI Director Christopher Wray is preparing to resign as President Trump moves forward with nominee Kash Patel.

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley (IA) sent Christopher Wray a blistering letter on Monday and told him and his deputy Paul Abbate to step down for the good of the country.

“For the good of the country, it’s time for you and your deputy to move on to the next chapter in your lives,” Mr. Grassley wrote in the letter to Wray, according to The Washington Times. “I therefore must express my vote of no confidence in your continued leadership of the FBI.”

According to The Times, Christopher Wray is going to be gone by Inauguration Day because he doesn’t want to get fired by President Trump.

Kerry Picket of The Washington Times reported:

FBI Director Christopher A. Wray plans to resign on or before Inauguration Day, The Washington Times has learned. Mr. Wray is calling it quits because he doesn’t want to get fired by President-elect Donald Trump, according to sources inside the bureau who are familiar with the director’s thinking. “He’s going to be gone at the inauguration. On or before the inauguration,” a source said. Following Mr. Wray’s departure, Deputy Director Paul Abbate will become acting director and appoint an acting deputy director. Mr. Abbate’s original plan was to stay until May or June so he could help with the transition to a new FBI director. Mr. Wray knew his days were numbered at the FBI. Sen. Charles E. Grassley, the Iowa Republican who will become chairman of the Judiciary Committee next month, sent a scathing letter Monday to Mr. Wray saying he should be ousted before his 10-year term as FBI director is up — and he said Mr. Abbate should go, too. Mr. Grassley’s letter changed Mr. Abbate’s plans, and he is now looking for an alternate acting deputy director to appoint.

Earlier this week far-left NBC News anchor and biased debate moderator Kristen Welker tried to get Trump in a ‘gotcha’ question over current FBI Director Christopher Wray after the president-elect nominated Kash Patel to replace him.

Last month, President Trump officially nominated Kash Patel for the role of FBI Director in his next Administration.

The Democrat-media complex tried to stir up controversy by claiming Trump couldn’t fire Chris Wray.

Majority Whip Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Judiciary Committee, defended FBI Director Christopher Wray and claimed that President Trump lacks the authority to replace Wray before his term ‘expires’ in 2027.

“We already have a FBI Director, and his term doesn’t expire until 2027. Donald Trump can’t be allowed to hire and fire FBI Directors just because they failed his loyalty test,” said Durbin in a statement.

Of course, this is an absurd claim. President Trump can fire the FBI Director for any reason.

Kristen Welker tried to get Trump in a gotcha question over potentially firing Christopher Wray.

“Are you going to fire the current FBI Director Christopher Wray who you appointed?” Kristen Welker asked Trump.

Trump knew exactly how to handle this question.

“Well, I can’t say I’m thrilled with him. He invaded my home. I’m suing the country over it. He invaded Mar-a-Lago. I’m very unhappy with the things he’s done and crime is at an all-time high,” Trump said.

Trump told Kristen Welker he’s not going to answer her question.

Trump continued, “And then when I was shot in the ear, [Wray] said oh maybe it was shrapnel…”

Kristen Welker asked Trump again if he’s going to fire Christopher Wray.

“It would sort of seem pretty obvious that if Kash Patel gets in, he’s going to be taking somebody’s place, right? That somebody is the man you’re talking about.”

NBC: Will you fire Christopher Wray? PRESIDENT TRUMP: “It would sort of seem pretty obvious that if @Kash_Patel gets in, he’s going to be taking somebody’s place, right? That somebody is the man you’re talking about.” pic.twitter.com/dYQwfx5l5O — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 8, 2024

Trump doesn’t even need to fire Wray because he is falling right in line and resigning by Inauguration Day!

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.