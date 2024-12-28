Republican strategist Whitley Yates pushed back against Democratic strategist Theryn Bond Friday after she argued that DNA testing of illegal immigrants violates their privacy.

President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming border czar Tom Homan told NewsNation Thursday that the Trump administration would use DNA testing on illegal immigrants as a method for verifying family units among migrants. When Bond, on “NewsNation Live,” reacted to Homan’s plan by calling it “an invasion of privacy,” Yates countered that illegal immigration itself is “an invasion of this country.”

“DNA testing in this particular context is an invasion of privacy, full stop. This is about getting everybody out that they want to get out. This is not about inclusion. This isn’t even about bad immigration policies. This is about President-elect Trump and Tom Homan and others who support these particular policies wanting to mass deport people at any particular cost,” Bond said. “It doesn’t matter how much it’s going to cost the taxpayers. It doesn’t matter how much it’s going to cost people who are governed by red states. They don’t care. They are wanting to do this by any means necessary. And it’s extremely alarming.”

“I think this is interesting. It’s not an invasion of privacy as Theryn said, it’s really an invasion of this country that we need to be worried about. And yes, it is going to take money, just like it took money to keep them here, to house them, to feed them, to provide them with all of the luxuries that American citizens are supposed to be getting,” Yates responded. “And so it is going to take Congress to make decisive decisions and create policies that allow for our sovereignty of this nation to be protected against undocumented immigrants and illegal immigration.”

Since Trump’s November election victory, a growing number of Democrat-led cities and municipalities throughout the U.S. have either ushered in new sanctuary laws or doubled down on their current policies.

Homan recently told the Daily Caller News Foundation that any individual or jurisdiction that directly impedes the work of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent should prepare to face the consequences.

“There are federal statutes on the books for knowingly concealing and harboring an illegal alien away from ICE officers,” Homan told the DCNF. “There are statutes on the books about impeding federal law enforcement officers – they’re all felonies.”

“Now these sanctuary cities cannot assist – ok, that’s fine. They can stand aside, that’s fine, but they cannot cross that line,” he continued. “If they cross that line, we’ll be asking the attorney’s office to consider prosecution.”

