Generations back, gays and lesbians were shunned in American society.

That changed when they demanded to be acknowledged and then tolerated.

Then they demanded to be promoted and honored.

Now one California teacher has sparked an enraged student and parent population in the district by demanding that students ARE “gay or lesbian.”

It is NBC San Diego that has profiled the outrage sparked by the scheme of one teacher, a math instructor who reportedly “ordered his students to either come out as gay or lesbian during an activity.”

It’s at Rancho Buena Vista High School in Vista, and students were given the requirement while in an elective seminar class to teach them how to be “socially current.”

The instructions:

“Stand in a circle. Each of you is now gay or lesbian, and you are about to begin your coming out process. You cannot talk for the rest of this activity.”

Seven students promptly walked out and the repercussions continue even now.

Parent James Leon got an image of the classroom orders and posted them online.

“These are the types of activities being put on our children in public schools,” read the caption. “My daughter told the teacher Hell no!!!!! Then proceeded to walk out of the classroom.”

️‍’Stand in a circle, each of you is now gay or lesbian’ – Coming out as a school task Furious dad slams high school in California over an LGBTQ activist séance. “I don’t think this assignment should ever be taught to children. It does not do anything other than groom them,”… pic.twitter.com/qorM7LTbDM — Tibo91 (@Tibortibor15) December 18, 2024

Since then, hundreds of enraged parents and others have joined the conversation.

“This doesn’t belong in any classroom, not even sure where it belongs, but definitely not a classroom.”

“How incredibly uncomfortable.”

And, “This situation is so infuriating, I don’t want this being ‘taught’ in my kids’ classrooms. Ever.”

Others charged that the teacher never should be working with “anyone’s kids.”

A response from the school was that Leon’s daughter could “complete the alternative assignment.”

And the father, in addressing a regular school-board meeting days ago, was shocked when four San Diego County deputies showed up on a “preserve the peace call.”

Then he told the board, “There is nothing that it does other than groom children.”

His criticism was joined by a district bus driver, the report said.

“I am ashamed I work for the district and you guys allow this to happen in our schools,” he said.

The father now has a meeting scheduled with Supt. Matt Doyle after the holidays.

And he’s been warned not to let his daughter meet with the superintendent without a parent present.