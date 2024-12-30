Subscribe to Tomi Lahren Is Fearless: https://rb.gy/r72dcf
Tomi Lahren dives into Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk’s X meltdown around H-1B Special Occupations. “Dark to Light” podcast host Tracy Beanz joins with her take plus they expose the Bird Flu panic and more. Then, we finally have photo evidence of Joe with Hunter’s business associates and Tomi has some Final Thoughts.
Chapters
00:00 – Start of Show
00:24 – H-B1 MAGA Meltdown
03:15 – Tracy Beanz Joins
07:30 – MSNBC Warns MAGA
14:05 – Bird Flu Panic
19:00 – Joe Biden Could Beat Trump?!
23:38 – Biden Poses w/ Hunter’s Chinese Business Associates
Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!
Follow Tomi Lahren Is Fearless On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tomilahrenisfearless/
Follow Tomi Lahren Is Fearless On Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLisFearless
Follow Tomi Lahren On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tomilahren/
Follow Tomi Lahren On Twitter: https://twitter.com/TomiLahren
#outkick #tomilahren #news #gop #democrats #republican #liberal #donaldtrump #bordercrisis #election #biden #trump #whitehouse #worldnews #usnews #usa #america #commentary #conservative