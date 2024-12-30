Subscribe to Tomi Lahren Is Fearless: https://rb.gy/r72dcf

Tomi Lahren dives into Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk’s X meltdown around H-1B Special Occupations. “Dark to Light” podcast host Tracy Beanz joins with her take plus they expose the Bird Flu panic and more. Then, we finally have photo evidence of Joe with Hunter’s business associates and Tomi has some Final Thoughts.

Chapters

00:00 – Start of Show

00:24 – H-B1 MAGA Meltdown

03:15 – Tracy Beanz Joins

07:30 – MSNBC Warns MAGA

14:05 – Bird Flu Panic

19:00 – Joe Biden Could Beat Trump?!

23:38 – Biden Poses w/ Hunter’s Chinese Business Associates

