(PRENSA LATINA) – The instructions are firm, this region must be rid of danger, underscored Lionel Lazarre, spokesman of the HNP, when delivering the police chief’s message.

The order was issued after the gang murdered 12 people, including two children, in that department, 118 kilometers from Port-au-Prince.

The massacre was perpetrated by members of the Gran Grif gang a few days after the HNP announced the recovery of the local police station.