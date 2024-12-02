(DEADLINE) — Less than a week after suing the City of New York and others over “deplorable conditions” at Rikers Island jail, Harvey Weinstein is back in the hospital.

Seemingly suffering from leukemia, the convicted rapist and ailing producer is now at Manhattan’s Bellevue, where he has had frequent stints since first convicted of sex crimes by a NYC jury in early 2020.

“Harvey Weinstein, who has been suffering from a lack of adequate medical care and enduring deplorable and inhumane conditions on Rikers Island, has been transported to Bellevue Hospital for emergent treatment due to an alarming blood test result that requires immediate medical attention,” said Weinstein attorney Imran H. Ansari. “It is expected that he will remain there until his condition stabilizes. His deprivation of care is not only medical malpractice, but a violation of his constitutional rights.”