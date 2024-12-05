In a fiery response to critics and the mainstream media, President Donald Trump has clarified the withdrawal of Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister as his nominee for DEA administrator.

Despite Chronister’s claims of voluntarily stepping aside, Trump made it clear: “He didn’t pull out, I pulled him out.”

The nomination of Chad Chronister, a Florida sheriff with a history of controversial decisions, ignited fierce backlash among Trump’s grassroots supporters.

He was described as a “flip-flopping opportunist” who switched from Democrat to Republican. Many questioned why a figure with a record of actions that seemed at odds with core conservative principles was even considered for such a critical role.

As MAGA voters took to social media and conservative outlets sounded the alarm, it became clear that this pick would not stand without a fight.

COVID-19 Overreach: Chronister ordered the high-profile arrest of Pastor Dr. Rodney Howard-Browne for holding church services in violation of COVID-19 lockdown orders.

Chronister ordered the high-profile arrest of Pastor Dr. Rodney Howard-Browne for holding church services in violation of COVID-19 lockdown orders. Soft on Crime: Under Chronister’s leadership, his office released Joseph Williams, a repeat offender with 35 prior charges, who committed murder shortly after being freed during the pandemic.

Under Chronister’s leadership, his office released Joseph Williams, a repeat offender with 35 prior charges, who committed murder shortly after being freed during the pandemic. Weakness on Law and Order: Deputies under his command were criticized for standing down during Black Lives Matter protests as property and businesses were destroyed.

Deputies under his command were criticized for standing down during Black Lives Matter protests as property and businesses were destroyed. Anti-Second Amendment Stance: Chronister is a vocal supporter of red flag gun confiscation policies, using them on numerous occasions.

Read more here:

On Tuesday, Chronister released a statement claiming he had withdrawn from consideration due to the responsibilities of his current role in Hillsborough County.

“To have been nominated by President-Elect Donald Trump to serve as Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration is the honor of a lifetime,” Chronister wrote.

“Over the past several days, as the gravity of this very important responsibility set in, I’ve concluded that I must respectfully withdraw from consideration. There is more work to be done for the citizens of Hillsborough County and a lot of initiatives I am committed to fulfilling. I sincerely appreciate the nomination, outpouring of support by the American people, and look forward to continuing my service as Sheriff of Hillsborough County,” he added.

To have been nominated by President-Elect @realDonaldTrump to serve as Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration is the honor of a lifetime. Over the past several days, as the gravity of this very important responsibility set in, I’ve concluded that I must respectfully… pic.twitter.com/bvNF8m9Bh4 — Chad Chronister (@ChadChronister) December 3, 2024

After Chronister announced his withdrawal on Tuesday, the mainstream media wasted no time in framing the story as a “setback” for Trump. The Wall Street Journal published a headline claiming, “Trump’s DEA Pick Pulls Out In Latest Setback."

However, President Trump quickly dismantled this narrative, calling out the media’s portrayal of the situation.

In a fiery Truth Social post, Trump blasted The Wall Street Journal for its headline.

Trump wrote:

"The Wall Street Journal is becoming more and more obnoxious and unreadable. Today’s main headline is: “Trump’s DEA Pick Pulls Out In Latest Setback.” With all that’s happening in the World, this is their Number One story of the day. Besides, he didn’t pull out, I pulled him out, because I did not like what he said to my pastors and other supporters. But, more importantly, what’s my “latest” setback??? I just won the Presidency of the United States! They haven’t written a good story about me in YEARS. Somebody over there ought to look at what they’re doing. The only one worse than them is stupid, China-centric Forbes Magazine!"

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.