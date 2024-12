(DAILY MAIL) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on the brink of resigning as his liberal government crumbles around him, according to CTV News.

Trudeau, 52, is ‘considering his options as leader’, sources have told the broadcaster, while his Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland revealed she will quit.

Freeland quit on Monday after clashing with Trudeau on issues including how to handle possible U.S. tariffs, dealing a huge blow to an already unpopular government.