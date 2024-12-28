The mother of Colorado Buffaloes football star Travis Hunter said that while others called her pregnancy with Hunter a “mistake,” he has instead been her biggest blessing. Hunter’s mother, Ferrante Edmonds, made the remarks during an interview about her son’s recent Heisman Trophy win.

After sharing how she worked to instill a ‘no-quit’ attitude in him throughout his youth, Harris told ESPN reporter Holly Rowe:

I love the person that he is but I’m also grateful … because what they said was my biggest mistake turned out to be the biggest blessing.

So that just goes to show you, you can make mistakes but that does not define who you are. And I’m so excited for him but I’m also so excited for all the people that’s behind him, all the people that look up to him and see that he is just, ‘You can do it. It doesn’t matter if you fall, get back up.’

You only fail when you stop and he didn’t. Now look at him.

Her words touched Hunter’s fans, who responded on social media.

One wrote, “Her speech was incredible. Yes, major kudos to the mothers who fight for their child even when they come at the most inopportune times.”

Another said, “Travis Hunter’s mom just preached a whole sermon.”

Students for Life of America shared the video clip of Harris, saying, “We are so grateful that Travis Hunter’s mom chose life for him, allowing him to become the football star he is today.”

A follower commented, “Amen! A baby is never a mistake, a baby is a blessing no matter what the circumstances! Great job and God bless you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Students for Life of America | Pro-Life Generation (@studentsforlife)

Edmonds had previously revealed that she and her family struggled when Hunter was young, moving from Florida to Georgia where they slept on the floor of a friend’s house before moving into a single-room hotel in search of a better life.

“In order for you to have something, you got to actually see it,” Edmonds told ESPN. “So I knew that this was just us passing through, and that was something that we had to go through. We went through it. We endured it, but it also made us stronger. Not just one of us, but all of us.”

She added, “Sometimes the tests and the trials that you go through can make you stronger, make you wiser and make you that much hungrier.”

[Editor’s note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]