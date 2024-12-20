(Note: Thank you for supporting businesses like the one presenting a sponsored message below and working with them through the links below which benefits WND. We appreciate your support!)

The globalists failed at the ballot box in November, but are they preparing a pandemic scare to give them the power the voters denied them? Just weeks before President Trump’s inauguration, California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) is declaring a State of Emergency in response to the bird flu:

In a move reminiscent of his overreaching COVID-19 policies, California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in response to the recent bird flu outbreak…Governor Newsom’s declaration grants him sweeping powers to impose restrictions and allocate resources without legislative oversight.

Newsom’s declaration came after the first report of a severe case of bird flu in a patient in Louisiana:

“The patient is experiencing severe respiratory illness related to H5N1 infection and is currently hospitalized in critical condition,” said Emma Herrock, a spokeswoman for the Louisiana Department of Health. “While an investigation into the source of this infection in Louisiana is ongoing, it is believed that the patient that was reported by Louisiana had exposure to sick or dead birds on their property,” said Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

Some health experts, like Nicholas Hulscher, believe pandemic fears are being weaponized by globalists who oppose President Trump’s agenda – in particular his nomination of medical freedom hero Robert F. Kennedy Jr to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS):

“it’s not surprising that the Biopharmaceutical Complex wishes to subvert the inauguration and confirmation processes of the Trump-RFK administration by weaponizing pandemic fears in a desperate attempt to retain control. Unfortunately, it appears that this subversion attempt has already begun…”

What We Know

Earlier this summer, Dr. Peter McCullough, gave an update of where we are with the bird flu and what we can do to be prepared.

First, Dr. McCullough says the mass destruction of livestock in order to “eradicate” the virus is “futile” and will only work to constrain our food supply – not end the spread of bird flu.

Second, McCullough believes it is clear at this point that the rapid spread of bird flu to migratory birds and mammals is the result of gain-of-function serial passage research and a lab leak. A set-up that looks eerily like how COVID-19 was released on the globe.

Third, Dr. McCullough rightly points out that the fearmongering around the bird flu is being promulgated by big pharma in order to facilitate mass vaccination of animals and humans all of which will line the pockets of the bio-pharmaceutical complex and their NGO backers.

Finally, and most importantly, Dr. McCullough urges having early prevention and treatment strategies on hand just in case.

Be Prepared – Not Scared

Whether the bird flu is a real pandemic threat or just another big pharma psyop, there is no reason to live in fear. Indeed, that is EXACTLY what they want. They want us afraid. Afraid to speak out. Afraid to say no. Afraid to refuse to comply.

The reality is – there is no reason to live in fear when you can be prepared!

That’s where the Wellness Company comes in.

The Wellness Company’s Contagion Emergency Kit, designed by Dr. Peter McCullough and his colleagues, contains five critical life-saving prescription medications – including generic Tamiflu™, IVERMECTIN, and HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE– that every American should have on hand:

Oseltamivir 75 mg (generic Tamiflu™) – 10 tablets

Hydroxychloroquine 200 mg -20 tablets

Ivermectin 12mg – 25 tablets

Azithromycin (generic Z-Pak) 250 mg – 12 tablets

Budesonide 0.5 mg/2 mL – 5 vials (plus nebulizer included)

1 Medication Guidebook written by the Chief Medical Board for safe use.

You already have Tylenol and Nyquil – why not medications that could actually save your life?

The Wellness Company’s Contagion Emergency Kits are the gold standard when it comes to medical preparedness.

This kit is prescription-only – you can’t find it in any store. Simply fill out a short questionnaire after purchase and a trusted Wellness Company doctor will confirm your suitability and issue your prescription Contagion Kit.

Hope isn’t a strategy. Take steps today to keep you and your family safe.

This is the perfect emergency kit at the perfect price. Every home should have this for peace of mind. – Rebecca B. This is absolutely great! I encourage everyone to buy one of these for emergencies!! – Melody H. Peace of mind. It is an amazing peace of mind to have this kit in case of emergencies and shortages. The Wellness Company did an excellent job of getting this to me in a timely manner and I and thankful to have it. – Phyllis T.

Note: The information provided on this website is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice or used as a substitute for professional healthcare guidance. It is your responsibility to comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and guidelines regarding the purchase, possession, and use of prescription medications.