Eight years after all those wild and unsubstantiated claims about President Donald Trump colluding with Russia to win the 2016 vote, and just about that many years after it was all revealed as a scheme of lies made up by Democrats, three significant hoaxes delivered to the America public are being revealed.

They have come via a report from the Department of Justice’s inspector general on some of the DOJ’s tracking of communications between media and congressional figures during its “purported investigation” into leaks of classified information against Trump in 2017 just after he took office.

It is a report at the Federalist that explains that these happened at a time when Trump won the 2016 election and “anonymous Democrat operatives” began leaking classified information “as part of a coordinated effort to paint Trump as a mastermind spy” who actually had worked with Russian President Vladimir Putin for decades.

The Federalist noted there were several Washington Post stories, one in the New York Times and another from CNN that were found to have included classified information.

The “outlandish and unhinged” claims of Trump working with Moscow were “fueled with daily drops of classified and deceptively packaged information designed” to make the investigate appear legitimate.

“The leaks, which threatened national security and were intended to get Trump removed from office, threw the White House into chaos,” the report said. But while there are Democrats even today who cling to that conspiracy theory, the leakers never have been faced justice.

The report said the first explosive revelation was that there had been a Democrat whistleblower at the time who identified then-Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Eric Swalwell, both California Democrats, as leaking information from their positions on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Both later was removed from that committee.

The report explained, “Both Schiff and Swalwell were notorious for going on left-wing media outlets such as CNN and MSNBC to push the Russia conspiracy theory. Schiff, now California’s junior senator, lied publicly for years about the matter, falsely claiming to have secret evidence substantiating the hoax. Schiff was widely suspected of leaking information to his allies in the press, or otherwise misrepresenting information from the committee.”

And it was Swalwell who “famously had an intimate relationship with Communist Chinese spy ‘Fang Fang,’ who had targeted him and other Democrats as part of a honey-trap operation,” the report said.

A second bombshell was that a top Democrat staff member was caught communicating with multiple reporters who published classified details.

“The IG report says the whistleblower identified a top Democrat ‘staffer from the same committee’ as a potential leaker. The report notes that DOJ ‘focused its investigation on the Senior Committee Staffer as the potential source of the leak’ and that beyond being identified by the whistleblower, he was someone they ‘suspected of being the source of the unauthorized disclosure for other reasons as well.'”

But there was a three-year gap before the DOJ interviewed that suspect.

Explained the Federalist, “One almost gets the sense that the DOJ wasn’t super-interested in stopping leaks that fed the Russia collusion hoax they ran.”

That person was documented as having visited a room where classified information was available to members of Congress and staff, and his phone records showed contact with “all three of the reporters…”

Third came the revelation that the Department of Justice, while investigating Democrat leaks, spied on Republicans.

“The IG report shows a surprisingly high number of congressional staff had their communications monitored secretly by the DOJ as part of the investigation into who was leaking classified information to hurt Republicans. A look into who the DOJ was monitoring suggests the investigation was never done in good faith,” the report said.

Of 43 staffers monitored, 21 worked for Democrats and 20 for Republicans, with two in nonpartisan positions.

At the time Democrats were “loudly pushing” their made-up claims of Russian collusion, and Republicans were debunking it.

“Yet the investigators decided that they’d surveil Republicans and Democrats equally because the lead career prosecutor said ‘because the leakers’ motivations are unknown, prosecutors must explore all possibilities and cannot assume political motives one way or the other.'”