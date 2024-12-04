Victor Avila, a retired ICE supervisory special agent, and Elizabeth Farah of WND are here to reveal the truth you won’t hear elsewhere: America’s security and sovereignty are being deliberately undermined.

The crisis at the border isn’t just about illegal immigration. It’s about systemic failures that enable human trafficking, exploit children, and allow sanctuary cities to defy federal laws, shielding criminals instead of protecting citizens.

These aren’t accidents; they’re choices that endanger us all. Demand accountability, insist on justice, and join the fight to restore law and order. The time to act is now.

