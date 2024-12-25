Recently, WND reported that drone activity on the east and west coasts of America could be part of efforts to search for traces of gamma radiation possibly from weapons of mass destruction. The article states that in the 1980s, during the collapse of the Soviet Union, 80 Ukrainian nuclear warheads went missing. The story links a viral video stating, “I spoke to a gentleman a few months ago. … He physically touched … [a] warhead … left over from Ukraine. … And he knew … [the] thing was headed towards the United States,” which is why some speculate that drones are trying to detect “hidden targets, which may contain radioactive material.”

Something striking about all this: How do “80 nuclear warheads” come up missing?

Russian officials deny claims of missing nuclear weapons. Another article says they deny Russia is missing more than 100 “suitcase sized” nuclear weapons. Wait a minute! I thought we were talking about 80 Ukrainian nuclear warheads. Apparently, in 1997, Alexander Lebed, former secretary of the Russian Security Council told CBS News that more than 100 “suitcase sized” nuclear weapons are “unaccounted for.” These one-kiloton weapons, transported and detonated by a single person, not requiring launch codes, are designed to potentially kill 50,000 to 100,000 people, if detonated in a large city. Lebed said the devices could be in Georgia, Ukraine, or the Baltic states. He told Congress about these missing devices in 1997.

Vladimir Denisov, Lebed’s former deputy, stated there were no such devices in the “active Russian arsenal” and all the weapons were in “appropriate” storage facilities.

Alexei Yablokov, a former environmental adviser to Yeltsin, stated the devices were made for the KGB in the 1970s, and he said, “I have spoken to the people who made these bombs, so I know they exist.”

Lt. Gen. Igor Volynkin, head of the Defense Ministry’s 12th Main Directorate (controlling production, operation and storage of Russian nuclear weapons) stated that the devices “were never produced and are not produced.” He said they would be very expensive and would only have a short lifespan, requiring frequent maintenance.

At the time, James Foley of the U.S. State Department said, “The government of Russia has assured us that it retains adequate command and control of its nuclear arsenal.”

Just when you think it is bad enough, then you learn the United States has had problems, also. U.S. military nuclear weapons accidents are called, “Broken Arrow” incidents. There have been at least 32 known Broken Arrow incidents with six nuclear weapons going missing between the 1950s and the year 2000.

One of these incidents occurred in 1958 when a B-47 bomber collided with an F-86 fighter off the coast of the state of Georgia. The B-47 was carrying a 7,600-pound Mark 15 hydrogen thermonuclear bomb with an explosive yield of 3.8 megatons, 190 times more powerful than the Fat Man bomb, which leveled Nagasaki, Japan. With the plane going down, the bomber pilot jettisoned the bomb into the waters of Wassaw Sound near Tybee Island, Georgia. While the Navy searched, the bomb was never found, but the public was reassured the plutonium warhead had been replaced with a lead simulation. However, 1994 documents released from 1966 congressional testimony revealed the “Tybee Mark 15 nuclear weapon” was a “complete weapon.”

Why is the military playing war games with live nuclear warheads over the U.S. state of Georgia? Are we at war with Georgia?

Another incidence in 1961 involved a B-52 bomber flying over eastern North Carolina carrying two “armed and ready” atomic bombs as part of Operation Chrome Dome. Developing a fuel leak, with pilots unable to level the plane, they dumped the fuel, but the wing started falling apart. An Onslow County native, co-pilot Adam Mattocks, stated the captain ordered everyone to bail out. Six made it out, one died in the jump, and two died as the plane crashed 12 miles North of Goldsboro, N.C.

Mattocks had bailed out, crawling through a hole made by an ejection seat. Once in the air, Mattocks saw one bomb parachuting to the ground, but the parachute for the other bomb didn’t open, causing it to hit the ground going an estimated 700 miles per hour. The warhead hasn’t been seen since, being only “one safety-switch away from exploding” – three of the four arming mechanisms on the bomb that was recovered had been activated.

Why are we carrying live nuclear weapons over North Carolina? Are we at war with the Tar Heel State? If you are playing war, why not carry a dummy bomb, instead of fully functional nuclear warheads? What if somebody screws up?

Concerning the six known reported missing U.S. nuclear warheads, one is in the Mediterranean Sea, two are in the Pacific Ocean, two are in the Atlantic Ocean and one is in eastern North Carolina.

Is something like this the reason for the drone activity in New Jersey? I do not know, but it’s true drones are searching for something, possibly trying to detect some type radiation.

The Epoch Times reports a radioactive medical device was “lost in transit” in New Jersey on Dec. 3. Breitbart reports that drones could be searching for this device.

“The CIA Manual of Trickery and Deception” states that commonly the conspiracy theorists are given something to find. You tell the press one thing, then hide a story to be found to muddy the water and obscure the truth.

Again, the radioactive medical device went missing Dec. 3. The drones began appearing Nov. 18.

One author wrote, “Something about the misplacement of a nuclear weapon is especially concerning. That the most destructive man-made force on the planet can be misplaced does not inspire great confidence in the survivability of our species.”

Statesmen are not supposed to be keeping things under control so they can make it to their death. Instead, they are supposed to be ensuring tranquility for posterity.

I know I have heard it said that the difference between the men and the boys is the price of their toys. Well, with all these “losses” and “can’t finds,” maybe some toys are just too dangerous for children of any age to play with.