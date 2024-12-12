The inspector general for the Department of Justice has confirmed that there were at least 26 undercover federal agents on duty at the Jan. 6, 2021, protest-turned-riot at the U.S. Capitol.

There long has been speculation about such agents, and accusations back and forth about who they were and what they did.

Such “confidential human sources” are used by the DOJ to obtain information that can be used in criminal charges against others, and those CHS individuals sometimes are given permission by the government to violate certain laws in order to maintain their undercover identity, and more. IG Michael Horowitz suggested that was not the case in this situation.

BREAKING: Inspector General report shows that 26 FBI/DOJ confidential sources were in the crowd on January 6th, and some of them went into the Capitol and restricted areas. pic.twitter.com/hlB7m1bKB2 — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) December 12, 2024

The Washington Examiner said it was Horowitz who confirmed the undercover agents were in use during the riot, and explained it was a “revelation that lends clarity to an aspect of the event that has long been a source of speculation.”

The report said Horowitz said in an 84-page report that the sources, mostly unpaid, were in the riot.

“Some of them were embedded among rioters in restricted areas, and four FBI sources also entered the Capitol with them,” the report confirmed.

Horowitz did claim the FBI did not authorize any of those undercover agents to enter the Capitol or otherwise break the law.

But he said those who did enter restricted areas have not faced any charges.

The report pointed out that the DOJ, through the activist agenda of Matthew Graves in Washington, has charged some 1,500 people with violations in connection to the riot.

Most faced offenses like trespassing, for which prosecutors sought jail time. There were some other more serious cases that included vandalism or assaulting police officers.

The only person killed that day was an unarmed protester, Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed without warning by a Capitol Police officer who then was protected by the government.

Because of the years it took for that confirmation to be revealed, speculation suggested that law enforcement agents were part of the riot, or even organized and abetted it.

“While the FBI undertook significant efforts to identify domestic terrorism subjects who planned to travel to the Capital region on January 6 and to prepare to support its law enforcement partners on January 6 if needed, we also determined that the FBI did not take a step that could have helped the FBI and its law enforcement partners with their preparations in advance of January 6,” he found.

In fact, President Donald Trump repeatedly had offered to authorize National Guard troops to be at the Capitol that day to make sure there wasn’t any significant violence, but his offer was rejected by Democrats in Washington, including both at the city and federal levels.